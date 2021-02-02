New TID one step closer in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A new Tax Incremental District within the village limits has just one step left before it becomes reality.
The Village Board on Monday night approved a resolution to authorize TID No. 8, which will consist of about 127 acres of land south of Highway 50, north of 79th Street and between 104th and 115th avenues.
All that remains now is a second approval by the Joint Review Board, which will meet Feb. 23. If the plan passes at that point, the proposed infrastructure improvements could begin as early as April and be completed by December 2022.
"The creation of TID 8 will develop an area in the village that has remained undeveloped for decades due to complicated environmental restrictions and a lack of coordination between multiple property owners," Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said.
"TID 8 is necessary to finance public infrastructure improvements that will support the multi-phase developments planned for the district."
Fiduciary Real Estate Development of Milwaukee is the developer for the project.
Tony DeRosa, Fiduciary Vice President of Development, cited several challenges for the land, which had its first recorded plat in 1977 and has had several ownership changes since.
"At the end of the day, this is a property that has sat vacant for 40-plus years because of all those challenges, the bankruptcy, the wetlands, the infrastructure (improvements needed)," DeRosa said.
"We're glad to be at the point where we are that we've been able to pull all these pieces together to create what we feel is going to be a great mixed-use development for the village and the community."
Mixed-use developments
The plan itself includes mixed-use developments that consist of both commercial and residential projects that are expected to generate $89.6 million during the TID's life, which is expected to expire in 2040.
Public infrastructure improvements scheduled for the district include roadway extensions, intersections, traffic signals, turn lanes and municipal water, sanitary sewer and storm water management, which will cost around $14.6 million.
During the first phase, 115th Avenue will be extended to Highway 50, along with the completion of 77th Street between 109th and 115th avenues.
Nearly $27.8 million will be raised in tax increment collections during the life of the district.
The initial development phase, which was approved conceptually by the Village Board last February, will be multi-family housing that consists of 300 upscale apartments. In the remaining phases, two commercial sites will be developed in the northwest and northeast portions of the district, along with senior housing in the southeast.
Fiduciary has a track record of working with a multitude of different types of projects, DeRosa said.
"We have a proven ability to execute on complex development projects, just like this one," he said. "This one checks all the boxes in terms of complexity."
Difficult history
DeRosa said three challenges have hampered the development of the property.
There are 130 individual parcels with multiple owners, there is a "significant" amount of public infrastructure improvements that are needed and the property includes problematic wetlands that have to be navigated.
The wetlands issue seems to be handled, DeRosa said.
"Previous developers, even the village, have been unsuccessful in obtaining the approvals necessary to fill these wetlands that are smack dab in the middle of this property," he said. "This past summer, we obtained all of our final approvals to fill these wetlands.
"If this site continues to sit idle with the current drainage on this property and improper storm water management, it's only a matter of time until these wetlands continue to expand further."
Trustee Mike Pollocoff, who made the motion to approve the resolution and the developer's agreement, said the district will be a benefit to the village.
"This project has been evolving," he said. "It's come to the point where it's going to be a nice addition to the village. It's a good lesson in what happens when there's a lack of development control and zoning. ... You had development occurring with no engineering. You had competing land uses and property owners trying to be able to sell their property.
"This is going to really get this area squared away so it's going to be of equal quality and value to other areas in the village that have been developed under some modern and realistic development standards. It's a difficult piece of property for the developer to develop, and it makes it a little more difficult to put the deal together, but I'm glad we've come to this point."