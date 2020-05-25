New Twin Lakes Village Hall design gets nod of approval

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new Twin Lakes Village Hall exterior design, featuring brick and stone accents and a pergola outside the lower level community center on the side facing Lake Mary, garnered consensus approval by the Village Board recently.

The new hall will be located between Main Street and Lance Drive, across from the current Village Hall.

The Village Board voted 6-1 in favor of purchasing the land on Main Street for $84,000, partly because it came in with the lowest site preparation cost ($456,726) of the locations under consideration.

The initial budget for the project was roughly $1.6 million, of which the village has $500,000 already set aside.

Each level of the new hall will have 6,700 square feet of space and an at-grade entrance given the typography of the site.

The main entrance to the municipal level will be located off of Main Street on the upper level of the building. A 24-stall parking lot is planned at the entrance in addition to a 48-stall parking lot across the street, where the existing hall is.

The community center will be accessed from an entrance off of Lance Drive, with overflow parking available at Lance Park.