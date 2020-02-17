New upscale apartments planned for downtown Kenosha

Prices range from $500,000 for one-bedroom units up to $1.5 million for three-bedroom penthouse suites. Monthly apartment rent is expected to be $2,500 to $4,000.

“Brindisi Towers is kind of a different animal because they’re building up 10 stories,” Khaligian said. “(Lake Terrace) is more of a low-rise (building), but you can still see the lake, even from the first floor of this development. Basically, you have the lake right on your front door step.”

Lake Terrace would be located directly west of the Southport Marina and south of 5th Avenue Lofts. The St. Matthew’s Lakefront ElderGarten is positioned between the vacant lot and the marina.

Lake Terrace LLC is a group led by Mark Ebacher, a partner at Illinois-based developer Interstate Partners. Ebacher has experience with local commercial projects in addition to several Illinois developments.

City officials toured one of Ebacher’s residential apartment buildings, located off I-94 in Elgin, Ill.

“It was really spacious, with 12-foot high ceilings in the hallways,” Khaligian said. “It looked like we were in a five-star hotel.

“The belief is that if you build with that type of quality, there will be people willing to pay for it.”