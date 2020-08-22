New warehouse facility could replace agricultural land

Recently annexed farm land could be rezoned light industrial to accommodate a 965,000-square-foot facility.
But a Kenosha panel has been hesitant to approve the zoning change until more details are made available.
Atty. J. Michael McTernan — who is representing property owners Daniel and Kelli Swartz and Robert and Lucinda Swartz — went before the city Plan Commission on Thursday and discussed plans for the site at 10421 38th St. It was recently detached from the Town of Somers and brought into Kenosha’s boundaries.
According to documents from McTernan and the Swartzs, plans for the high-profile site, near Interstate 94, include a logistics park, although no firm tenants have been landed.
The site and operation plan says the building could serve as “a facility that will accommodate a large distributor, packager, manufacturer or assembler of products.”
“This is just a continuation of what appears to be the city’s long-range plan,” McTernan said, indicating the project would be compatible with the surrounding area — and the city’s big-picture planning document.
The goal, according to the long-range plan, is to include accommodations for 400 vehicles and an additional 386 spaces for semi-trailer parking. If all goes as planned, McTernan and the Swartzs assert the project could yield 50 to 500 new jobs, depending on the ultimate use.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose jurisdiction includes the proposed site, lauded the developers’ plans. But he offered a caveat, saying he desires consultation with neighbors.
“This is some real valuable looking land,” Ruffalo said. “I think the area is prime for this kind of development.”
But commissioners were cautious to advance the project because of unknowns, including how the would-be development would mesh with the surrounding area, which is heavily residential.
Ald. David Bogdala, who serves on the Plan Commission, said he was especially concerned with design specs that suggested large trailers could be perched at the site, causing perceived disruptions.
“Once we start approving and amending land-use plans, changing zoning … We’ve already gone down that road before,” Bogdala said. “I’m a little concerned about this project.”
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood offered similar concerns as she explained why she would not pass down to the City Council a favorable recommendation for rezoning.
“There might be a need here to have conversations with adjacent homeowners,” Spottswood said. “It just feels like there needs to be a little more thought to that area, with the adjacent homeowners.”
During deliberations, McTernan was imploring commissioners to vote and rezone the site so the development plans are not delayed for months on end.
“Nearly every prospect (tenant) has stated that in order to merit their serious consideration, an industrial zoning classification is necessary,” he said.
While commissioners did not vote in favor of rezoning this week, the panel did approve a resolution and ordinance to replace Kenosha’s 2035 land-use plan.
