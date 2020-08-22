New warehouse facility could replace agricultural land

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose jurisdiction includes the proposed site, lauded the developers’ plans. But he offered a caveat, saying he desires consultation with neighbors.

“This is some real valuable looking land,” Ruffalo said. “I think the area is prime for this kind of development.”

But commissioners were cautious to advance the project because of unknowns, including how the would-be development would mesh with the surrounding area, which is heavily residential.

Ald. David Bogdala, who serves on the Plan Commission, said he was especially concerned with design specs that suggested large trailers could be perched at the site, causing perceived disruptions.

“Once we start approving and amending land-use plans, changing zoning … We’ve already gone down that road before,” Bogdala said. “I’m a little concerned about this project.”

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood offered similar concerns as she explained why she would not pass down to the City Council a favorable recommendation for rezoning.

“There might be a need here to have conversations with adjacent homeowners,” Spottswood said. “It just feels like there needs to be a little more thought to that area, with the adjacent homeowners.”