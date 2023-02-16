Offering “a little something for everybody,” Blend & Brew Wellness Café, 5700 Sixth Ave., featuring a wide variety of drinks and health-orientated alternatives, will have a soft opening Saturday.

Coffee, tea, juice and smoothies are on the menu. Blend & Brew will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and go until 6 p.m. The business will also offer toasts and other bakery items.

Owner Jen Lauria said the idea for the business came about almost “by accident.” Blend & Brew sits within the existing Canna Vita, also owned by Lauria and other co-owners Nick Warrender and Lauria’s husband, Antonio.

The building was large enough that Lauria said they wanted to see what else they could offer that would be in-line with their existing business, which first opened in the summer of 2020. The wellness café was a perfect fit.

“We had this extra space, we really felt there was a need in the Kenosha area for a café with healthier options,” Lauria said. “We wanted to do a little twist.”

That includes offering gluten-free options, as well as dairy and sweetener alternatives. General manager Sable Balmes said that that was something she was looking forward to offering to the community.

“One thing in general I notice, not just in Kenosha, it’s hard to find those gluten free, sugar free options,” Balmes said. “It shouldn’t be that hard to find these things, especially if they’re health-based.”

For coffee connoisseurs, Blend & Brew will have plenty of options. Whether its pour-over, French press, drip, espresso con panna, café au lait or Vietnamese, those with a particular palette or a curiosity about caffeine can enjoy the wide variety of styles.

Lauria said they were committed to being a local business, and were excited about what the two combined businesses would bring to Kenosha.

“We would like to become a place where we can guide people to learn more,” Lauria said. “People hear all these buzzwords, but we can put them into practical use.”

Lauria and Balmes said they expect to have a full opening in March. In the coming weeks, they hope to expand their seating and food offerings, tailoring their business to the needs of the community.