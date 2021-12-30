New Year's Day drum circle to usher in 2022

KENOSHA — A New Year's Day community drum circle will usher in 2022 with a bang.

The event is noon Saturday outside of Kenosha's Southport Park Beach House, at 78th Street and First Avenue.

Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles has organized the lakeside event since 2002.

All ages are welcome to create improvised, lightly facilitated drum songs celebrating the start of a new year. Attendees can participate with any handheld instrument — whether it be a traditional djembe or a humble bucket with a stick.

"It's a thing that makes you feel connected to other people without having a religious format or ceremony," said drum circle facilitator Heather Poyner. "It's a phenomenon if you think about it. When you go to a concert and you feel connected to the performer and people around you, there's something there. It's a connection to something interesting and fun. ... The added cool thing I discovered is we co-create."

"There's no wrong way to participate," Poyner added, and anyone is invited to join in, regardless of musical training or talent.

The event can last a few minutes or as long as an hour, depending on the weather.

"If the weather is amenable and the people are comfortable, it could last 40 minutes or an hour. The music kind of takes care of itself. I do facilitate and suggest ways for people to gel together. I like to help people get over their awkwardness with it," Poyner said.

The annual Jan. 1 event draws as few as a handful of people and as many as a few dozen.

After facing a difficult couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardship faced by many, Poyner said the drum circle can provide a sense of calm.

"This is when we need it. It's kind of a healing thing," Poyner said. "You're not being judged and who cares what your side of the coin is. Everyone is welcome, and it's unconditional music."

Poyner suggested attendees bring a foldable chair to be more comfortable. The drum circle can take place anywhere near the Southport Park Beach House, so "look for us because we could be somewhere you can't see us."

"It's all about starting a new year in a positive way," she said.

