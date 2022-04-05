Newcomers to fill School Board seats in western Kenosha County

School districts across western Kenosha County will have new faces following Tuesday’s election.

Wilmot Union High School, Randall School, Riverview School and Bristol School electors all chose a host of newcomers to serve their respective school boards.

Wilmot Union High School

Wilmot Union High School electors ousted School Board president Laurie DeMoon, favoring newcomers Kim Swanson and Joy Corona. Two seats were available as board member Sue Gerber resigned last fall. Both seats carry three-year terms.

Swanson and Corona won by a wide margin, garnering 2,445 and 2,176 votes respectively. DeMoon tallied 1,185. Totals are unofficial until the vote is canvassed.

Swanson and Corona, who ran as a block, said they would like to thank those who supported them during their campaign and at the polls.

“We had a lot of support,” Swanson said. “We are just really appreciative of all the help we had along the way.”

Swanson said she was inspired to run after a group of teachers took a vote of no confidence in the school board.

Swanson while she and Corona “did not necessarily agree” on the idea of reapportioning the School Board that arose last fall, they “share a concern about the way meetings were being conducted.”

“We are united in the need to support the teachers and staff at Wilmot because they have the students’ best interests in mind,” Swanson said.

Randall School

Only one vote separated two newcomers for one seat on the Randall School Board.

According to unofficial vote totals, Jeffrey Swanson, garnered 531 votes to 530 tallied by challenger Meredith Kurtzweil.

Since it was less than 10 votes, if one candidate requested a recount, it would be free, county officials said Tuesday night.

Bristol School

Bristol School electors chose newcomers Tina Elfering and Stephen Grimm to fill two seats on the School Board. Both seats carry a three-year term.

Elfering, also the high vote-getter in the primary, tallied an unofficial 875 votes and Grimm garnered 576. Lauren Zimmer and Danielle Whitaker fell short, with 325 and 454 votes, respectively.

Riverview School

Riverview School electors chose incumbent Mike Gentile and newcomer Joe Hurst to fill two seats on the School Board. The seats carry a three-year term.

According to unofficial vote totals Gentile garnered to the most votes with 428. Hurst earned 370 and Emily Herbert fell just short with 362 votes.

