NEWS BRIEFS: City encourages online tax payments

City: Use online tax payments

Residents are encouraged to consider paying their city property taxes online, as the easiest and most efficient way to make payments, according to City Clerk- Treasurer Matt Krauter.

Other options include mailing payments; dropping them off in drop boxes outside City Hall, 625 52nd St., or paying in person at City Hall.

There is a fee of $1 to pay taxes online using a checking account routing number, and people may immediately receive a receipt. People who mail a payment and wish to receive a receipt must enclose a self-addressed stamp envelope. in effect paying $1 in postage for the same outcome.

Beginning this spring, property tax payments by mail will be directed to an office of Johnson Bank rather than the City clerk’s office. The bank has a system in place to process payments efficiently. Taxpayers will receive an envelope addressed to Johnson Bank’s processing office with their bill.

Somers lifts burning ban

SOMERS — The Village and town of Somers have lifted the their outdor burn ban which had been in effect earlier this month due to tinder dry conditions. The most recent rains have alleviated that issue.