NEWS BRIEFS: City encourages online tax payments

City: Use online tax payments
Residents are encouraged to consider paying their city property taxes online, as the easiest and most efficient way to make payments, according to City Clerk- Treasurer Matt Krauter.
Other options include mailing payments; dropping them off in drop boxes outside City Hall, 625 52nd St., or paying in person at City Hall.
There is a fee of $1 to pay taxes online using a checking account routing number, and people may immediately receive a receipt. People who mail a payment and wish to receive a receipt must enclose a self-addressed stamp envelope. in effect paying $1 in postage for the same outcome.
Beginning this spring, property tax payments by mail will be directed to an office of Johnson Bank rather than the City clerk’s office. The bank has a system in place to process payments efficiently. Taxpayers will receive an envelope addressed to Johnson Bank’s processing office with their bill.
Somers lifts burning ban
SOMERS — The Village and town of Somers have lifted the their outdor burn ban which had been in effect earlier this month due to tinder dry conditions. The most recent rains have alleviated that issue.
Normal rules are now in effect with spring burning of yard waste without a permit to begin April 15 through May 15. Burning will be allowed during daytime hours only and burn areas should be no larger than 4 feet cubed.
Those planning an outdoor burn should also monitor wind conditions.
City tabs Autism Awareness Month
The Kenosha Common Council has recognized by resolution that April is “Kenosha Autism Awareness Month.”
Ald. Curt Wilson was the principal sponsor of the resolution, joined by cosponsors Alderpersons Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas and Daniel Prozanski Jr. It was approved unanimously by the council on Monday.
The resolution noted that autism spectrum disorder and autism are both general terms for a group of complex disorders of brain development. Signs typically appear during early childhood, which affect a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. Autism is prevalent in one in every 68 children born in America. In 2014, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the London School of Economics reported their findings in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Pediatrics that expenses over a lifetime range from $1.4 million for individuals with autism alone to $2.4 million for those on the spectrum who also have intellectual disability.
April has been designated by the Autism Society of America as National Autism Awareness Month.
Hometown hero nominations soughtThe Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for its second quarter award.
The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes. The requirement is that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The deadline for nominations is May 31. Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the city website: www.kenosha.org.
A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter. The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).
There will be one Hometown Hero award given out each quarter. Each award winner will receive a congratulatory certificate from the Mayor. The winner from each quarter will be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of the Year.
Free online class for family caregiversThe Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center together with the Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free, online, professional-level training for the non-professional caregiver.
The classes run on Wednesdays, beginning May 5 through June 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.
During the six-week training, participants will gain knowledge to manage daily care of their loved one, skills to assess the abilities of their family member and to learn how to adjust the approach if needed, plus the confidence to set and achieve caregiving goals. A caregiver manual and online caregiving tools will also be provided.
The “Savvy Caregiver” training is free to Kenosha County residents.
For more information, or to register and receive information on how to connect to the class, call Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the ADRC at 262-605-6602.