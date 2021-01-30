NEWS BRIEFS: County ADRC offers caregivers course

County ADRC offers caregivers course

The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now accepting applications for its next “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” course, to be conducted online. It is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University, intended to teach skills for how to take care of one’s self while caring for a loved one.

“Caregivers are now spending much of their time at home with their loved ones or are unable to visit their loved ones who are quarantined in care facilities and may be feeling a greater amount of stress,” said Valeree Lecey, master trainer and workshop leader for the course.

The program is designed to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The online sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday, Feb. 24 through March 31.

To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program.