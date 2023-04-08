Dan Small from ‘Outdoor Wisconsin’ to speak in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association will hold its general meeting on Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. at Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

Dan Small will be the featured speaker. Small currently produces and hosts a weekly radio show, “Outdoors Radio with Dan Small”, which airs on 22 stations across Wisconsin. He was also host and producer of “Outdoor Wisconsin,” a production of Milwaukee PBS, from its premier in November 1984 until 2020. Small will share his experiences over the last half-century of exploring and reporting on outdoor recreation and natural resources.

“We are so excited and honored to have Dan Small speak at our general meeting. We have been watching and listening to him for decades, and his knowledge of natural resources, wildlife and outdoor pursuits in Wisconsin is second to none,” said Walter Kreuser, president of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association.

The meeting is free to members and $10 to non-members. Members will be required to show their membership cards at the door. Non-members can pay at the door or purchase their tickets ahead of time at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dan-small-wisconsin-outdoors-speaker-tickets-600710299677.

Shalom Center to ‘Celebrate HOPE’ at annual event

KENOSHA — The Shalom Center’s annual celebration will be held on Thursday, May 4 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Italian American Club in Kenosha. The theme of this year’s event is “Celebrate HOPE” to honor the unwavering spirit and dedication that has propelled the growth of the local nonprofit.

“Shalom Center was founded in 1982 by a small group of individuals who hoped to do one simple thing: feed those in need. Today we continue that mission of HOPE—Helping Other People Every day,” said Tamara Coleman, Shalom Center executive director.

The event will feature food, cocktails, live music, raffles and more. Tickets are $40 each and are available in advance only and may be purchased online at www.shalomcenter.org/events. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and are listed at the same link on the website.

Shalom Center is hoping to raise $41,000. All proceeds benefit ongoing food and shelter programs including the opening of the new Community Resource Center in July.

Free document shredding event set

TOWN OF WHEATLAND — The Town of Wheatland will hold a free document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, between the firehouse and transfer station on 341st Avenue in New Munster.

Residents can bring any documents they need to have shredded on site and paper clups, rubbr bands, CD’s and diskettes can be intermixed with the office paper.\ Not accepted will be three-ring binders, hanging file folders, binder clips, tools, vinyl, plastics and x-rays, or other general waste/garbage products.