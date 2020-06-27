News briefs: Free COVID-19 testing planned in Burlington, no change in city services

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be CLOSED Saturday, July 4.

It will reopen on Monday, July 6 for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Friday, July 3. It will reopen on Monday, July 6 for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 653-4050.

Exchange students need host families

Chiara from Italy, Guillem from Spain and Oskar from Germany are all foreign exchange students who need the Kenosha public's help. They need a host family so they can come to Kenosha County in the fall. Their host families cancelled, and they need a new one.

They pay all expenses, and speak English. They are 15-16 years old, and will attend school in Kenosha for the 2020-21 school year. Oskar will attend Tremper High School; Chiara will go to Harborside Academy; and Guillem to Bradford High School.

Those interested should contact Carrie Schultz at schulzcarr@aol.com or 414-899-3890.

