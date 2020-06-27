News briefs: Free COVID-19 testing planned in Burlington

Free COVID-19 testing in Burlington
The Wisconsin National Guard is bringing another COVID-19 testing opportunity to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. A drive-thru center will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both of those days at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington.
The free testing center will open to any person who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 or older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). If you attend, enter from the driveway north of the high school off McCanna Parkway.
No change in city services this week
There will be no disruption in trash collection the week of June 29, 2020, due to
the July 4 holiday. July 4 falls on a Saturday, so trash will be collected on Friday, July 3 on a
normal schedule.
People who wish to have brush, tires or bulk garbage collected on Monday, July 6 must call
the Public Works Department at 653-4050 by Thursday, July 2, as the office will be closed on
Friday, July 3.
The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street, will be CLOSED Saturday, July 4. It will re-open on
Tuesday, July 7 for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be CLOSED Saturday, July 4.
It will reopen on Monday, July 6 for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Friday, July 3. It will reopen on Monday, July 6 for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 653-4050.
Exchange students need hsot families
Chiara from Italy, Guillem from Spain and Oskar from Germany are all foreign exchange students who need the Kenosha public's help. They need a host family so they can come to Kenosha County in the fall. Their host families cancelled, and they need a new one.
They pay all expenses, and speak English. They are 15-16 years old, and will attend school in Kenosha for the 2020-21 school year. Oskar will attend Tremper High School; Chiara will go to Harborside Academy; and Guillem to Bradford High School.
Those interested should contact Carrie Schultz at schulzcarr@aol.com or 414-899-3890.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings continue
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Narcotics Anonymous is alive and well. Regular meetings are being held in a variety of locations, including in Kenosha and Lake Geneva. Outside meetings are being held at the Southport Lighthouse Recovery Club, 8017-Sheridan Road on a regular basis.
For a list of meetings, go to www.sefana.net. State-wide meetings can be found at: wisconsinna.org.
Zoom meetings are also being held either in conjunction with, or as an alternative to, regular meetings. These can be accessed with ID 9620457537.
Subjects of the local meetings include "Living in the Solution," "Show Me the Way to Recovery," "Young and Free," "Never Alone," "Fright Night Basic Text," "Just for Today," "Recovery by Candlelight" and "Growth in Recovery."
For more information, call 1-800-240-0276.
