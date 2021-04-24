NEWS BRIEFS: Innovation Neighborhood input sought

Innovation Neighborhood input sought
The City of Kenosha will host a public meeting regarding the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at the former Brown Bank building, 2222 63rd St. There will be a brief presentation at 6 p.m.
The City of Kenosha is developing a master plan for the neighborhood and is seeking public input on the project, encompassing the 107-acre former Chrysler site located between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Ave.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and provide input on goals and priorities to help shape the KIN master plan. Those involved in the innovation neighborhood may include residents, non-profit agencies, faith-based and community groups, students, teachers, entrepreneurs and businesses.
Document shredding event set
The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents during an upcoming event in May.
Shredding is free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 and will be held:
Outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
At Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
The Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.
Hard drive shredding also will be offered at the Kenosha Water Utility location. Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives. Future shredding events are scheduled for July 10, with a third shredding date to be announced in the fall.
Somers July 4th parade planned
SOMERS — The Village of Somers 55th annual Independence Day parade will be held Sunday July 4, at 2 p.m.
Staging will be at Shoreland High School from noon to 1:30 p.m. The parade route is 1.3 miles from Shoreland High School to Somers Elementary and lasts about an hour depending on the number of units entered.
The theme this year is “Somers’ 4th — A Good Ol’Hometown Parade”.
Covid- 19 guidelines for Kenosha County will be followed. The guidelines include but are not limited to: Not recently diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, no close contact with anyone who is positive for Covid-19, no current experiences such as coughing, fever, sore throat, etc., and do not attend if you feel sick. The guidelines also promote everyone involved to be fully vaccinated. Social distancing is required and a mask is recommended.
Hand sanitizers and portable toilets will be located along the parade route.
Anyone interested in being a part of the parade can complete a registration form found at somers.org. or pick up a registration form at the Village Hall located at 7511 12th St. Those with questions can call parade chair J. Schantek at 262-818-4448.
Community Outreach plans classes
WILMOT — The Wilmot Union High School Community Outreach program is planning a pair of upcoming classes.
A class in creating fused glass wind chimes or jewelry will be held on Wednesday, May 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the high school, room 208. The instructor will be Jayne Herring. The registration deadline is May 3. There is a $20 class fee. and a $25 supply fee payable to the instructor.
An Iron Skillet Baking 101 class on butte4rmilk biscuits with flavored butters will be held on Thursday, May 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Patti Robinson will be the instructor. The registration deadline is May 4. There is a $10 class fee and a $6 supply fee payable to the instructor.
To register for a class, go to Community Outreach Class Registration at www.wilmothighschool.com.
Masks as well as social distancing is required to participate.