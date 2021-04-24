NEWS BRIEFS: Innovation Neighborhood input sought

Hard drive shredding also will be offered at the Kenosha Water Utility location. Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives. Future shredding events are scheduled for July 10, with a third shredding date to be announced in the fall.

Somers July 4th parade planned

SOMERS — The Village of Somers 55th annual Independence Day parade will be held Sunday July 4, at 2 p.m.

Staging will be at Shoreland High School from noon to 1:30 p.m. The parade route is 1.3 miles from Shoreland High School to Somers Elementary and lasts about an hour depending on the number of units entered.

The theme this year is “Somers’ 4th — A Good Ol’Hometown Parade”.

Covid- 19 guidelines for Kenosha County will be followed. The guidelines include but are not limited to: Not recently diagnosed as Covid-19 positive, no close contact with anyone who is positive for Covid-19, no current experiences such as coughing, fever, sore throat, etc., and do not attend if you feel sick. The guidelines also promote everyone involved to be fully vaccinated. Social distancing is required and a mask is recommended.

Hand sanitizers and portable toilets will be located along the parade route.