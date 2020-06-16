News briefs: Six charges filed against Chicago man

Six charges filed against Chicago man
A 20-year-old Chicago man faces three felony charges and three misdemeanors after his arrest in Kenosha Saturday.
Dyron M. Conley is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a victim, which carry a total fine of $75,000 and 30 years in prison.
Conley, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, also is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing and disorderly conduct. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 23 for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint: Police responded to a city residence after a text message was sent to dispatch indicating the defendant had a gun to her head. Officers were flagged down by the woman, who was in a vehicle on the street, and they observed an injury to her face. The woman stated the defendant had punched her twice in the side of her face, placed the muzzle of a gun to the side of her head and threatened to kill her.
Court records indicate that Conley was convicted of felony robbery in Lake County (Ill.) in May 2018.
Kenosha man charged in gun incident
A 27-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after an incident Sunday at Shenanigans, 2427 52nd St., Kenosha.
Willis J. Coleman will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. The felony carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.
Coleman also is charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon, which carries a fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the bar at 2:19 a.m. for a report of a "gun and pepper spray," and were directed to the defendant, who admitted he had a gun. A female told police the gun was hers.
Coleman told police he was working security, had gotten jumped in the bar and the gun fell out. One of the bartenders stated there had been an argument between two males, and when people wouldn't leave, she used pepper spray. The bartender also told police that Coleman isn't employed as a security guard, and the bar does not use armed security.
Court records indicate the defendant was convicted of felony theft in May 2013 in Kenosha County.
Threat to officer lands felony count
A 34-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of making a threat to a law enforcement officer after his arrest June 11.
The felony charge against Ryan M. Quinonez carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. Quinonez, who will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing June 23, also is charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police executed a search warrant at the defendant's residence, and while they were speaking to Quinonez he took off running toward a parking lot, where he was taken into custody.
As police were attempting to check the handcuffs, Quinonez reportedly turned to one of the officers and threatened to physically assault him.
Spring curbside yard collection ends
The Spring 2020 curbside yard waste collection has ended in Kenosha.
City residents may use the self-serve yard waste drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave. The site is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday from April through November.
