News briefs: Six charges filed against Chicago man

Six charges filed against Chicago man

A 20-year-old Chicago man faces three felony charges and three misdemeanors after his arrest in Kenosha Saturday.

Dyron M. Conley is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a victim, which carry a total fine of $75,000 and 30 years in prison.

Conley, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, also is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing and disorderly conduct. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on June 23 for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint: Police responded to a city residence after a text message was sent to dispatch indicating the defendant had a gun to her head. Officers were flagged down by the woman, who was in a vehicle on the street, and they observed an injury to her face. The woman stated the defendant had punched her twice in the side of her face, placed the muzzle of a gun to the side of her head and threatened to kill her.

Court records indicate that Conley was convicted of felony robbery in Lake County (Ill.) in May 2018.

Kenosha man charged in gun incident