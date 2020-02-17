News briefs

Visiting Nurses offer flu shots
Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association has flu shots available for ages 5 and older.
Shots are available at the KVNA office, 600 52nd St. third floor.
For more information as well as hours and cost, call 262-656-8400.
Man arrested for OWI with baby in car
KENOSHA — A Milwaukee County man was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated with an infant in the car.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jerome L. Collins, 26, was pulled over for speeding at about 6 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 94/41 near Highway 142.
A search of the vehicle yielded a jar of marijuana and a smoking device.
Police said Collins’ 1-month-old child and the child’s mother were also in the car.
After a field sobriety test, Collins was arrested for first offense of operating while intoxicated.
He is also facing charges of felony possession of THC, operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after license suspension and operating without insurance.
The child and mother were taken by Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies to a safe location, the state patrol said.
Man nabbed for attempted homicide
A Kenosha man is being held on $350,000, accused of shooting a man outside a party in November.
Brian Walton, 36, was arrested Saturday. He had been wanted since Dec. 23 on a warrant for attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the criminal complaint, Walton is alleged to have shot a man in the stomach on Nov. 16 after he and the man argued at a party.
The complaint states that when the other man walked out to his car in the 6900 block of 14th Avenue, Walton was outside with another man.
The two again exchanged words, and Walton allegedly shot the man, who survived.
Walton was taken into custody by gang unit officers Saturday, according to Kenosha Police.
He is next expected in court Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
Man charged with fourth OWIA Kenosha man was charged with a fourth offense of operating while intoxicated after he was found passed out in a vehicle with a syringe in his hand
Kyle Usinger, 30, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the Westown Foods parking lot, 3203 60th St., on Feb. 12.
The vehicle was running and in gear, with Usinger’s foot on the brake, according to the criminal complaint.
Because Usinger was not responsive, a police officer broke a rear passenger window to get to him.
He woke up when the glass was broken.
According to the report, police found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of heroin in the vehicle. Usinger told police he had used heroin. He was treated at a local hospital
Along with the OWI, Usinger was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia
He is being held on $7,500 bond and scheduled to next appear in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 21.