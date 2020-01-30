News briefs

Twin Lakes man sentenced for seventh OWI
A Twin Lakes man convicted of drunken driving for the seventh time will spend five years in prison, but only after completing a sentence for his previous drunken-driving conviction.
John McCole, 48, was arrested after a traffic stop in Twin Lakes in August after a police officer saw his vehicle crossing the centerline. He had been released from prison on extended supervision for his sixth operating-while-intoxicated charge a year earlier.
McCole pleaded guilty to the 2019 OWI in November. His supervision was revoked on his previous drunken-driving arrest, and he was returned to prison for that 2011 case.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday, McCole was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for the 2019 conviction. The sentence will be served after he completes serving his sentence for the earlier case for which he his license was revoked.
Deputies arrest man after chase
A 31-year-old Kenosha man wanted on a warrant for fleeing was arrested Thursday after another chase with police.
Sgt. David Wright said a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the car the man was driving in the 7500 block of northbound Interstate 94 for a traffic violation.
The driver fled, exiting the interstate at Highway 158 and then heading back onto the southbound interstate.
As the driver headed south, he clipped a semitrailer, damaging a wheel on his vehicle, but continued on, heading into Illinois.
Just south of the border, he pulled over and was taken into custody.
The man was wanted on a warrant from Kenosha County for fleeing a traffic stop in December.
Smoking machinery forces school evacuation
Students at Central High School in Paddock Lake were briefly evacuated from the school Wednesday morning after machinery in the shop area of the school began smoking, setting off fire alarms.
Salem Lakes Fire Department Assistant Chief James Lejcar said the department received the call at 9:04 a.m., with school staff reporting smoke in the building, 24617 75th St.
He said firefighters working with custodial staff found the source of the smoke — a compressor in the shop area.
There was no fire and no damage to the building.
He said students were outside for the alarm for less than 15 minutes.
Loan closet needs medical supplies
Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers a free Loan Closet for those in need of durable medical equipment and supplies.
The loan closet is in need of adult incontinence pull-up underwear, in small and medium sizes at this time.
Individuals needing durable medical equipment and supplies for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership, may contact the ADRC to request equipment.
To donate, or to obtain medical equipment, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or stop by the center at 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D.