News briefs

The driver fled, exiting the interstate at Highway 158 and then heading back onto the southbound interstate.

As the driver headed south, he clipped a semitrailer, damaging a wheel on his vehicle, but continued on, heading into Illinois.

Just south of the border, he pulled over and was taken into custody.

The man was wanted on a warrant from Kenosha County for fleeing a traffic stop in December.

Smoking machinery forces school evacuation

Students at Central High School in Paddock Lake were briefly evacuated from the school Wednesday morning after machinery in the shop area of the school began smoking, setting off fire alarms.

Salem Lakes Fire Department Assistant Chief James Lejcar said the department received the call at 9:04 a.m., with school staff reporting smoke in the building, 24617 75th St.

He said firefighters working with custodial staff found the source of the smoke — a compressor in the shop area.

There was no fire and no damage to the building.

He said students were outside for the alarm for less than 15 minutes.

Loan closet needs medical supplies