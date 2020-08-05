NEWS BRIEFS

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Griefshare gathering starts Wednesday

There's no pause button for grief so join GriefShare via Zoom.The program starts Wednesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and runs through Nov. 4.

GriefShare is a faith-based support group program for adults grieving the loss of a death of someone close. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.

Everyone is welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Register online at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/12440.

GriefShare is sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home for everyone in the community and lead by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez. For questions, call Anne at 262-658-4101 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com.

Republicans to host 'Pints and Politics'

The Republican Party of Kenosha County will be hosting its social “Pints and Politics" this month.

It will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Mason’s, 7000 74th Place. All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend this free event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.