NEWS BRIEFS

Griefshare gathering starts Wednesday
There's no pause button for grief so join GriefShare via Zoom.The program starts Wednesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and runs through Nov. 4.
GriefShare is a faith-based support group program for adults grieving the loss of a death of someone close. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.
Everyone is welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Register online at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/12440.
GriefShare is sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home for everyone in the community and lead by Pastor Charlie Hansen, Anne Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez. For questions, call Anne at 262-658-4101 or email anne@piaseckifuneral.com.
Republicans to host 'Pints and Politics'
The Republican Party of Kenosha County will be hosting its social “Pints and Politics" this month.
It will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Mason’s, 7000 74th Place. All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend this free event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Special guest speaker for the evening will be Candidate for Assembly Ed Hibsch. Hibsch will discuss his campaign to win the 64th Assembly District election.
For more information contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or 262-697-6144.
Hospice Alliance to benefit from event
Grab’s Burger Bar, 2324 18th St., will donate 15 percent of its sales to Hospice Alliance on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m.,
The donation is part of a regular Hospice Alliance fundraising initiative, “Dining for Donations” retitled “Carry Out for Contributions” in light of concerns surrounding in-restaurant dining.
Several times a year Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit agency offering hospice services, partners with local restaurants which donate a percent of their sales between certain hours on a specified day to the agency.
Funds generated during the Aug. 13 window will also apply to the bills of patrons who choose to dine in, but according to information provided by Hospice Alliance, the agency “is encouraging supporters to carry out.”
For more information contact Megan Frazer, 262-652-4400 or email megan.frazer@hospicealliance.org.
