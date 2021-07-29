"Newsies" continues July 30-Aug. 1 at Children’s Theatre Academy

The Children’s Theatre Academy’s production of the musical “Newsies” continues through Sunday.

The final three performances are 7 p.m. Friday (July 30) and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (July 31-Aug. 1).

“Newsies” was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring across the country. It has since become a popular show for schools and community theater companies.

This production is produced by Kristin Stone Northern and Julie Ann Seidl; directed by Colin Swanson; music directed by Bri Santelli; and choreographed by Seidl.

The cast consists of students from throughout the Kenosha/Bristol area, with ages ranging from 12 to 18.

“This has been an enormous undertaking in the six weeks we allotted,” Seidl said. “Theater companies usually produce this musical over a three-to-four-month period, so the expectation bar was set pretty high from the beginning. They ‘seized the day,’ or I should say ‘seized many days and nights.’”