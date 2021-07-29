"Newsies" continues July 30-Aug. 1 at Children’s Theatre Academy

The Children’s Theatre Academy’s production of the musical “Newsies” continues through Sunday.
The final three performances are 7 p.m. Friday (July 30) and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (July 31-Aug. 1).
“Newsies” was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring across the country. It has since become a popular show for schools and community theater companies.
This production is produced by Kristin Stone Northern and Julie Ann Seidl; directed by Colin Swanson; music directed by Bri Santelli; and choreographed by Seidl.
The cast consists of students from throughout the Kenosha/Bristol area, with ages ranging from 12 to 18.
“This has been an enormous undertaking in the six weeks we allotted,” Seidl said. “Theater companies usually produce this musical over a three-to-four-month period, so the expectation bar was set pretty high from the beginning. They ‘seized the day,’ or I should say ‘seized many days and nights.’”
The students in the show “worked on an average of four to six hours a day studying voice, dance and acting,” Seidl said. “They worked relentlessly, and the results show in the final presentation. Once again Children’s Theatre Academy has brought to Kenosha an amazing Broadway show featuring Kenosha area’s finest performers. You’ll want to be a part of witnessing this marvelous piece of history.”
The show is set in turn-of-the century New York City, telling the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “Newsies.”
When the titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies Newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.
“Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students and are available at the door or online at ctakenosha.ludus.com. Performances are at the former Armitage Academy, 6032 Eighth Ave.