Newspapers love a good slogan: 'Where Your Story Lives' follows a long tradition

Sharp-eyed readers may have noticed a slight change on the front page of the Kenosha News in recent days. It’s a slogan: “Where Your Story Lives.”

It’s subtle, and unless you regularly look between the flag (the name of the newspaper) and the primary headline on the front page, you might miss it. What you probably haven’t missed is the full-court press marketing campaign for our newspaper on social media using the same slogan. It actually includes some cool messaging and a powerful video looking at the Lee Enterprises newspapers in Wisconsin, including the Kenosha News.

But, the new slogan is what intrigues me. The Kenosha News has been slogan-less for many years. Our former publisher, the late Howard Brown, had an informal slogan: “Kenosha’s Most Interesting Daily Newspaper.” He never attached it to the front page, however.

Every newspaper person knows the legendary motto of the New York Times. Since 1897, the front page of the Gray Lady has proclaimed: “All the News That’s Fit to Print.” Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that the newspaper was expressing prudish beliefs. When owner Adolph S. Ochs created the slogan, NYC was awash with newspapers that battled — hammer and tongs — for circulation. Most of them didn’t let a little thing like the truth get in the way. The term “Yellow Journalism” was born in that era. The slogan was a way for Ochs to promise The Times was a trusted source of real, verifiable news.

Having worked at newspapers in several states and for some of the major publishers, I have seen a fair share of newspaper slogans. Some were historic and long-standing, some were dipped in humor or irony. At least two free weeklies I worked on in my 1970s hippie days carried the slogan: “All the news that fits, we print!”

Slogans on newspapers have always captured my attention. They were a part of my youth. The Indianapolis Times was one of three daily newspapers my dad read every day. At 13, I was rushing home from school to deliver the afternoon newspaper. As part of the Scripps-Howard chain of newspapers, it carried the company slogan on its editorial page: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As a young paperboy, I learned my first lesson in newspaper economics. The Pulitzer Prize-honored Indianapolis Times called it quits in its war with the Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis News. It ceased publication Oct. 11, 1965. I had lost my first newspaper job. It wasn’t the last.

A year later I was rising at 5 a.m. every day to deliver the Indianapolis Star. It was a huge route in a neighborhood where many subscribers wanted me to “storm door” their delivery. It takes much more time to open 20-30 doors and drop the paper as opposed to hurling it Warren-Spahn-style from my Huffy.

On page A1 of The Indianapolis Star was publisher Eugene C. Pulliam’s holy vision of the newspaper: “Where the Spirit of The Lord Is, There Is Liberty.” The Bible verse (II Cor. 3:17) was the GOP firebrand’s way of merging his concepts of freedom and religion. It was a joke of sorts that if your letter to the editor contained a Bible verse it was sure to be published.

The Aspen Daily News proclaims: “If You Don’t Want It Printed, Don’t Let It Happen.” For decades, The Chicago Tribune stated, with no irony whatsoever, it was “The World’s Greatest Newspaper.” In my opinion it was. Emphasis on WAS.

The old Atlanta Journal told the world that it “Covers Dixie Like The Dew.” Since its merger with the Atlanta Constitution, I am not sure it uses the slogan these days. And, although the wording has yet to make it to the print version of the Washington Post, its new slogan is appropriate and a warning at the same time: “Democracy Dies In Darkness.”

I don’t know if a slogan sells ads or subscriptions, but it can remind us why we are here. As the journalists, ad sales people, circulation and business office people, we work in a world where the ground beneath us is constantly shifting. But, we are here for one purpose: to tell the stories of you and your community. No other publication, news site, blogger, aggregator, TV or radio station is here in Kenosha every day. We cover the critical and mundane municipal meetings. We cover the crime and courts. Our journalists have been a primary asset for their peers around the world who have come to Kenosha to cover major trials.

We tell you why that railroad crossing will be closed for six days. We cover your kids and their school academics and sports and arts. (I have worked at newspapers since 1974, and I have never worked anyplace that produces so much coverage of the arts in our schools.) We report on local business changes. In the next few years, we will be the go-to source for news on a drive for a new casino. Our Life Remembered features allow people to learn, maybe for the last time, of the contributions of recently departed Kenoshans.

This is the stuff of local daily newspapers. This is the place “Where Your Story Lives.” We will continue to be here to make sure that story is told every day.