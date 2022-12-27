Newspapers love a good slogan: 'Where Your Story Lives' follows a long tradition

Sharp-eyed readers may have noticed a slight change on the front page of the Kenosha News in recent days. It’s a slogan: “Where Your Story Lives.”
It’s subtle, and unless you regularly look between the flag (the name of the newspaper) and the primary headline on the front page, you might miss it. What you probably haven’t missed is the full-court press marketing campaign for our newspaper on social media using the same slogan. It actually includes some cool messaging and a powerful video looking at the Lee Enterprises newspapers in Wisconsin, including the Kenosha News.
But, the new slogan is what intrigues me. The Kenosha News has been slogan-less for many years. Our former publisher, the late Howard Brown, had an informal slogan: “Kenosha’s Most Interesting Daily Newspaper.” He never attached it to the front page, however.
Every newspaper person knows the legendary motto of the New York Times. Since 1897, the front page of the Gray Lady has proclaimed: “All the News That’s Fit to Print.” Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that the newspaper was expressing prudish beliefs. When owner Adolph S. Ochs created the slogan, NYC was awash with newspapers that battled — hammer and tongs — for circulation. Most of them didn’t let a little thing like the truth get in the way. The term “Yellow Journalism” was born in that era. The slogan was a way for Ochs to promise The Times was a trusted source of real, verifiable news.
People are also reading…
Having worked at newspapers in several states and for some of the major publishers, I have seen a fair share of newspaper slogans. Some were historic and long-standing, some were dipped in humor or irony. At least two free weeklies I worked on in my 1970s hippie days carried the slogan: “All the news that fits, we print!”
Slogans on newspapers have always captured my attention. They were a part of my youth. The Indianapolis Times was one of three daily newspapers my dad read every day. At 13, I was rushing home from school to deliver the afternoon newspaper. As part of the Scripps-Howard chain of newspapers, it carried the company slogan on its editorial page: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”
As a young paperboy, I learned my first lesson in newspaper economics. The Pulitzer Prize-honored Indianapolis Times called it quits in its war with the Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis News. It ceased publication Oct. 11, 1965. I had lost my first newspaper job. It wasn’t the last.
A year later I was rising at 5 a.m. every day to deliver the Indianapolis Star. It was a huge route in a neighborhood where many subscribers wanted me to “storm door” their delivery. It takes much more time to open 20-30 doors and drop the paper as opposed to hurling it Warren-Spahn-style from my Huffy.
On page A1 of The Indianapolis Star was publisher Eugene C. Pulliam’s holy vision of the newspaper: “Where the Spirit of The Lord Is, There Is Liberty.” The Bible verse (II Cor. 3:17) was the GOP firebrand’s way of merging his concepts of freedom and religion. It was a joke of sorts that if your letter to the editor contained a Bible verse it was sure to be published.
The Aspen Daily News proclaims: “If You Don’t Want It Printed, Don’t Let It Happen.” For decades, The Chicago Tribune stated, with no irony whatsoever, it was “The World’s Greatest Newspaper.” In my opinion it was. Emphasis on WAS.
The old Atlanta Journal told the world that it “Covers Dixie Like The Dew.” Since its merger with the Atlanta Constitution, I am not sure it uses the slogan these days. And, although the wording has yet to make it to the print version of the Washington Post, its new slogan is appropriate and a warning at the same time: “Democracy Dies In Darkness.”
I don’t know if a slogan sells ads or subscriptions, but it can remind us why we are here. As the journalists, ad sales people, circulation and business office people, we work in a world where the ground beneath us is constantly shifting. But, we are here for one purpose: to tell the stories of you and your community. No other publication, news site, blogger, aggregator, TV or radio station is here in Kenosha every day. We cover the critical and mundane municipal meetings. We cover the crime and courts. Our journalists have been a primary asset for their peers around the world who have come to Kenosha to cover major trials.
We tell you why that railroad crossing will be closed for six days. We cover your kids and their school academics and sports and arts. (I have worked at newspapers since 1974, and I have never worked anyplace that produces so much coverage of the arts in our schools.) We report on local business changes. In the next few years, we will be the go-to source for news on a drive for a new casino. Our Life Remembered features allow people to learn, maybe for the last time, of the contributions of recently departed Kenoshans.
This is the stuff of local daily newspapers. This is the place “Where Your Story Lives.” We will continue to be here to make sure that story is told every day.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Kenosha area
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $338,000
You'll love the fantastic floor plan of this ranch home in Majestic Hills. Covered porch at front entry, large, inviting great room w/stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, patio doors to backyard. Kitchen features dinette, planning desk, 2 pantries, one with existing main floor washer/dryer.Master bedroom w/trayed ceiling, walk-in closet, recently updated bath, boasting new shower, fixtures, lighting and flooring. Freshly painted with new flooring throughout main floor. Lower level includes large rec room, generous storage, laundry room w/2nd full size washer and dryer and folding counter. Check out the existing workroom, newer mechanicals and framed out space for a future bathroom. Huge fenced-in yard has concrete patio and plenty of green space for relaxing, entertaining and gardening.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $339,000
OPEN HOUSE SUN. 12/18 12pm - 1:30pm. Clean & spacious 3 bedroom 2 story in desirable Majestic Hills Subdivision! Formal living rm with large sunny windows & newer carpet. Newer LVT flooring thru-out the spacious foyer & huge kitchen. Kitchen features a nice sized pantry, breakfast bar & nice appliances included. Very large & open dining area with patio doors to large deck & fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms, all with newer carpet. Spacious master with private bath, both with new windows. Private master bath has a large double vanity & nice walk in shower. Nice sized family bath + a 2nd story laundry hook up. Great location for commuters, close to shopping, dog park & nature trails! A new home for the new year! Now a $5000 closing cost credit offered to buyer!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $617,900
The Kimberly ranch model is a 2123 sq. ft. ranch that was featured in the Racine Kenosha Parade of Homes. This split bedroom home plan has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage and is on a spectacular walk out basement lot. This craftsman-inspired home features a striking standing seam metal roof on the dormer and the garage eave as well as an inviting front porch. There is a conveniently located flex room just off the entry, a nice-sized workspace with ample storage opportunities in the mudroom as well as a large work/craft space in the expanded laundry room. Stepping into the home, you will focus in on the continuous luxury vinyl plank flooring. The great room features a beautiful monochromatic fireplace. The kitchen has an oversized island and striking ceramic tile backsplash.
3 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $180,000
Don't miss out on this South Milwaukee Charm. 3 BRM on the upper level with a master that includes a FULL BATH for your privacy when you have guests over. You can use the dining area as your living room with ample space and right off the kitchen, or the living room right off the front main entrance. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY!! This home has a great sized kitchen with a large pantry! Includes a dinette area (eat-In kitchen) if you prefer to have your table in the kitchen. Two doors from the kitchen that lead to the large deck in the backyard. Enjoy your backyard for kids to play, dogs to roam, or friends to come over and cook out. Added bonus of a fenced in yard. Alley entrance to 2.5 car garage plus 4 to 5 car parking space for when people come to visit, off street parking. Don't wait!
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $239,000
NO FHA! 3 bed 2.5 bathroom frame single family home. Property being sold As Is. NO FHA LOANS. This is a short sale and subject to final approval from the bank. Property being sold as is with no repairs or credits by seller. No survey provided by seller. Absolutely no wholesalers or assignments of contract. All showings must be coordinated/scheduled through a licensed Illinois realtor. **Do not contact listing broker unless you are a licensed Illinois realtor. I cannot represent unrepresented buyers** For fastest response, please TEXT. CASH HIGHLY PREFERRED!
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $384,900
The Abbey condo model is a side by side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will notice the vaulted ceiling and attractive corner fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dinette and kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. Full appliance package included. Office/den located just off kitchen. Convenient mud/laundry room from garage. Full basement with egress window. Also includes 12' x 12' concrete patio just off dinette.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $474,900
Many homes claim to be a ''backyard oasis'' but this home truly is! On nearly 2/3 acre in Mission Hills subdivision in Pleasant Prairie, this home is being offered for the first time. Modern, clean, and very well maintained, this home has a kitchen with extra cabinet space, granite countertops, and enough eat in kitchen space to feed the family! The upstairs has 3 very good sized rooms and master suite, both bathrooms have heated floors, and the updated shower will be hard to leave. The finished basement adds space to entertain or relax, even continue the tradition of bottling beer or wine in the spare room. The 3 car garage is spacious, , but don't forget all the extra storage above. But the real star of the show is the backyard. The breath taking serenity you have to see for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $431,900
Contemporary ranch, new construction located in Prairie Pathways in Caledonia on a look out basement lot! This three bedroom, two bath Willow model features a vaulted ceiling in dinette, kitchen & great room. Kitchen with maple cabinets, and granite countertops. Deck just off dinette. Spacious master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. Kohler/Sterling fixtures complete this beautiful new home. Estimated completion date is 11/2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $795,000
Home prices starting at $476K! On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this already completed modern home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. As the Model Home this home has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage with lofted storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen (standard) & primary bathroom, heated floor in primary bath, LVT throughout, backyard fence, gas fireplace, window coverings, open staircase railings, gas line for grill and more. This beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park, LC includes many other amenities for homeowners, including pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts and playground. This home is available for purchase
2 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $58,250
Build your little island getaway near the shores of Lake Catherine with access to the extensive Chain of Lakes recreational activities. Property sold as-is. Seller will not provide termite or survey. Buyer is responsible for any / all inspections and / or repairs. Taxes pro-rated at 100%.