Next ‘Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman’ event with Kenosha County executive is Saturday, Jan. 21

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will hold her next ‘Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman’ event from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Pleasant Prairie Fire Station No. 1.

This informal office hours event is an opportunity for residents to share their concerns and questions with Kerkman, and to receive information about county government resources and services.

Tours of the fire station and the village’s new 107-foot ladder truck will also be available. The station is located at 3801 Springbrook Road.

“I’m thankful to Chief Craig Roepke and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue for hosting us at their beautiful station,” Kerkman said. “As always, I look forward to meeting with constituents and hearing what’s on their minds.”

‘Coffee and Cocoa with Kerkman’ is the wintertime answer to the Saturdays in the Park with Sam series that Kerkman launched after taking office last year.

The next event after this week’s — the “Mayor with Marshmallows” edition with Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian — will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

