Next hearing set for suspect in 2020 armed robbery in Pleasant Prairie

The suspect in a 2020 armed robbery in the Village of Pleasant Prairie will have his next hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court early next year.

Court records indicate that Izerion Z. Cooper, 21, of the 500 block of Cummins Avenue, Waukegan, Ill., remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Cooper is due back for a status hearing Feb. 1, at 8:45 a.m., before Judge Anthony Milisauskas. He is charged with felony counts of armed robbery with threat of force, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment, all as a party to a crime.

The robbery charge carries a possible prison term of 25 years and a fine of $100,000, while the two other counts carry a total possible prison term of eight years and a fine of $35,000.

Cooper had been wanted on a felony arrest warrant, but was taken into custody, and his bond was set in July by Commissioner Larry Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police on June 24, 2020, spoke with a man, who said he was on a walk with his wife in the 4200 block of 109th Street when two male subjects in a gray SUV pulled up next to him and asked for directions. The man stated he was not familiar with the area and unable to help.

As the man walked southbound on 43rd Avenue, he stated the same SUV approached, parked, two males exited and yelled for him to give them his wallet. One of the subjects stayed back by the SUV and the other grabbed the victim in a hear hug. That subject yelled to the other, “Shoot him, shoot him,” the complaint states.

The victim handed the men his wallet and phone, then ran toward a home in the area and had a person call 911. The victim told police his wallet was worth about $50, he had about $250 in cash, along with a number of identification and credit cards, along with a phone and case valued at about $400.

A number of fraudulent charges were attempted in Illinois and Wisconsin, including one for $41.53 that was approved. Three for $480.43 at a Wal-Mart in Zion, two for $21 at an Imperial Foods in Waukegan and an online order for a Footlocker in Wausau for $462.16 all were declined.

A stolen vehicle was recovered by the Waukegan Police Department on June 28, where several cards that belonged to the victims were recovered. Detectives in Waukegan, Ill., were able to identify Cooper as one of the subjects in the vehicle after they reviewed video footage.

Cooper admitted to police that he operated the vehicle before and after the robbery and that he was seen on the video at Wal-Mart. A DNA report from the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab positively matched Cooper’s DNA from inside the vehicle.

