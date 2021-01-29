Next snowstorm expected Saturday night; city reminds residents they need to clear sidewalks of snow

Residents should follow parking regulations, remove snow from their sidewalks, handicapped ramps, fire hydrants, roadway inlets and ramps as well as watch for snow emergency information through the local media.

Property owners and occupants are required to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice within 24 hours following the end of a winter storm. All properties that abut handicap ramps shall also clear the snow from the full width of the ramp and the adjacent curbline for accessibility purposes.

Per Ordinance 5.11.F., failure to remove snow and ice from sidewalks can result in a cost to the abutting/front property owner. The cost will be billed as a special charge to the property owner for all sidewalk cleared by the City, along with a $70 administrative fee. A citation also may be issued for violations.

Fire hydrants and roadway inlets should be kept free and clear of snow to ensure the safety of the neighborhood, in case of an emergency. To reduce the risk of roadway flooding during heavy rain and snow melting, roadway inlets should be kept clear of snow and ice.