Next snowstorm expected Saturday night; city reminds residents they need to clear sidewalks of snow

Another snowstorm is expected to hit Kenosha County and southern Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday, and like the snowstorm earlier this week, the harshest hit is predicted in the southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.
National Weather Service lead forecaster Andy Boxell said snow is expected to overspread southern Wisconsin from southwest to northeast late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, and linger into Sunday, especially closer to Lake Michigan, where lake enhanced snow is likely.
The snow will be heaviest Saturday evening and night, before ending from west to east on Sunday.
This snow will be relatively heavy and dense, but gusty winds still will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, Boxell said.
A winter storm watch is in effect for 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
The Weather Service forecasts snow totals of 5 to 8 inches for Milwaukee down to Kenosha,. 3 to 6 inches for Madison, 3 to 7 inches for Janesville, 3 to 5 inches for La Crosse, 1 to 2 inches for Eau Claire, and inch or less for Wausau and Green Bay.
City: Clear sidewalks
The City of Kenosha has issued a reminder that property owners and occupants are required to clear sidewalks of snow.
Residents should follow parking regulations, remove snow from their sidewalks, handicapped ramps, fire hydrants, roadway inlets and ramps as well as watch for snow emergency information through the local media.
Property owners and occupants are required to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice within 24 hours following the end of a winter storm. All properties that abut handicap ramps shall also clear the snow from the full width of the ramp and the adjacent curbline for accessibility purposes.
Per Ordinance 5.11.F., failure to remove snow and ice from sidewalks can result in a cost to the abutting/front property owner. The cost will be billed as a special charge to the property owner for all sidewalk cleared by the City, along with a $70 administrative fee. A citation also may be issued for violations.
Fire hydrants and roadway inlets should be kept free and clear of snow to ensure the safety of the neighborhood, in case of an emergency. To reduce the risk of roadway flooding during heavy rain and snow melting, roadway inlets should be kept clear of snow and ice.
People may not shovel, dump, snow blow or otherwise place snow in any public street or alley right-of-way. Snow should be stored on the same property on which it accumulates. Violations should be reported to the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works at 653-4050.
For more information, pick up a free copy of the City Snow & Ice Control Guide at the City of Kenosha Department of Public Works Street Division; or visit the City web site: kenosha.org/departments/public-works/seasonal-operations.