Nia career program to host ‘Rest and Reset’ event

University of Wisconsin-Extension in Kenosha County and the Kenosha Public Library’s “Nia: Pathways and Purpose for the Future” program are planning a special event to help student reset after finals.

“Rest and Reset” is designed help African American youth in grades 8-12 relax after finals and start envisioning what’s next for them this year.

It will be held at the Kenosha Southwest Neighborhood Library, 7979 38th Ave., from 4:30 top 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Therapy puppies will help students de-stress after exams, God’s Kitchen will provide dinner, and Dr. Monica Cummings of Bradford Unitarian Universalist will host a guided mediation.

UW- Extension will lead a vision board creation workshop, supporting youth in mapping out their goals and plans for 2023 and beyond.

This event is free of charge and no sign-up in advance is required.

The “Rest and Reset” event is a component of “Nia: Pathways and Purpose for the Future,” a collaboration between the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the historically Black university North Carolina A&T, to support Black and Brown youth in grades 8-12 across the two states find their purpose after high school.

Following the event, Nia will continue to host skill-building events with the Kenosha Public Library every third Thursday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The sign-up form for Nia can be found at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/niapathways-and-purpose-for-the-future-kenosha-county/.

To learn more about the Nia program or about UW-Extension’s other youth leadership initiatives, contact Extension Educator Erica Ness at erica.ness@wisc.edu or 262-857-1934.