The history of one of the first Black families to have a home built in the city in the mid-20th century was the focus of a recent student and community program hosted by Nia:Pathways and Purpose for the Future.

Darren Maddox, whose grandfather was the homeowner, discussed his family’s history and Black history in Kenosha in the presentation Thursday evening at the Southwest Library.

Maddox’s family started out in Georgia and two relatives moved to Kenosha with their father and began setting their roots in the city.

“Jimmy worked at Nash Motors for three years and then got a job as maintenance manager at the old JCPenney Downtown,” Maddox said. “Johnny worked at the motors for four years, served as a polisher for a dealership for two years, before hiring on as a mechanic at a dealership where he worked for a decade. And in 1962, they went to private business full time together, opening the Tic Toc Club.”

Maddox discussed the difficulties his grandfather faced at the time as he tried to build a new family home in Kenosha in what was the Forest Park neighborhood.

“He had a hard time finding a bank to give him a loan. He had to go to a Black bank in Milwaukee in order to secure a loan,” Maddox said. “When he found a contractor, and that contractor built his home, his contractor was blacklisted. He could not build another home in Kenosha.”

Maddox’s presentation touched on topics such as affordable housing neighborhoods being relocated in Kenosha and employee wages.

He said learning Black history on a local level is just as important as on a national level as it aids in affecting change.

“I think it’s good to know the local level as well — especially in order to affect change at a national level, you have to start on the grassroots level,” Maddox said. “James Baldwin said ‘If you know from whence you came, there are absolutely no limitations to where you can go.’ So it starts from knowing what you can of your own history.”

The Nia:Pathways and Purpose for the Future extracurricular program is designed for students in grades 8-12 to help them explore their skills, interests and options after high school, and connects youth in the community with resources to help them pursue their goals.