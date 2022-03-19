Nicole Oberlin named Gateway Technical College District Ambassador

Nicole Oberlin Nicole Oberlin was named Gateway Technical College’s newest district ambassador

Nicole Oberlin was named Gateway Technical College’s newest district ambassador and will now be the student voice of the college to communities in Kenosha County, Racine County and Walworth County.

She will also represent the college at speaking engagements during public events held by Gateway each year.

Oberlin was initially selected as the Elkhorn campus ambassador. Other campus ambassadors selected include Taylor DeVincentis for the Kenosha campus, and Lizbeth Ruvalcaba for the Racine campus. District ambassadors are chosen from the field of three campus ambassadors.

“The campus ambassador program is very important to the college, to our academic programs and to our students,” said Gateway Technical College Executive Vice President and Provost Zina Haywood.

“It is important to recognize student academic achievement and outstanding character. Recognizing the student ‘stars’ promotes the college’s values and highlights teaching excellence and student success. The students nominated for the campus ambassador program are role models for current and future students.”

Oberlin, a dual admission General Studies program student, will represent Gateway at a statewide leadership conference of Ddstrict ambassadors from each college of the Wisconsin Technical College System and will also receive a Gateway Technical College Foundation tuition voucher.

DeVincentis is enrolled in the college’s Greenhouse Operations program and Ruvalcaba in the Business Management program. They will also receive Foundation tuition vouchers and serve as the student voice to communities and the college from their respective campuses.

Nominees are selected based on their outstanding character, positive attitude, leadership, personal goals, communication skills, enthusiasm and self-confidence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.