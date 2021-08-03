Nine deputies join ranks of Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Nine new Kenosha County sheriff's deputies began their careers Tuesday following a 9 a.m. ceremony at the county Emergency Operations Center.
Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink administered the oath of office and Sheriff David Beth addressed the deputies and their families.
“It takes more than just the deputy,” Beth said. “It takes everybody — the parents, the spouse, the children — to be supportive, because it’s not an easy career. You have more responsibilities. The public expects more, and we as a department expect more, too.”
The newly sworn-in deputies are, in alphabetical order: Joseph Beach, Korin Bourdo, Daniel Grigsby, Tyler Hedstrom, Deundrae Jackson, Casey Kirk, Mark Lund, Jacob Pekosh and Joseph Thomas.
When asked by one of the family members present at the ceremony if this is a good time to get into this field, Beth said, “Absolutely.”
“The support from the community has never been stronger,” Beth said, adding business owners and residents stepped up to help with food and other support when officers worked long hours during the civil unrest in Kenosha last August.
The addition of the nine deputies helps fill vacant positions and addresses the need for additional staff at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
“In this year’s budget we were actually given six new positions, because we are taking over the security for the courthouse and the campus itself,” Beth said. “I think we’re still down about three people. That will be in the next hiring process.”
Applications for that round of hiring were due Aug. 1. Applicants must possess and show proof of a high school diploma or equivalent; certification by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board, or a two-year associate degree from an accredited institution; or a minimum of 60 college-level credits from an accredited institution.