Nine deputies join ranks of Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Nine new Kenosha County sheriff's deputies began their careers Tuesday following a 9 a.m. ceremony at the county Emergency Operations Center.

Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink administered the oath of office and Sheriff David Beth addressed the deputies and their families.

“It takes more than just the deputy,” Beth said. “It takes everybody — the parents, the spouse, the children — to be supportive, because it’s not an easy career. You have more responsibilities. The public expects more, and we as a department expect more, too.”

The newly sworn-in deputies are, in alphabetical order: Joseph Beach, Korin Bourdo, Daniel Grigsby, Tyler Hedstrom, Deundrae Jackson, Casey Kirk, Mark Lund, Jacob Pekosh and Joseph Thomas.

When asked by one of the family members present at the ceremony if this is a good time to get into this field, Beth said, “Absolutely.”

“The support from the community has never been stronger,” Beth said, adding business owners and residents stepped up to help with food and other support when officers worked long hours during the civil unrest in Kenosha last August.