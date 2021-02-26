Nineteen-year-old man in critical condition after shooting Friday morning in Kenosha

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early this morning in Kenosha.

According to a statement from Kenosha Police, two men -- the 19-year-old from Chicago and a 20-year-old from Racine -- were dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair turned up at the hospital shortly after 6 a.m. after police received a call about a shots being fired on the 7500 block of 22nd Avenue.

Sgt. Leo Viola said police received a call about the sound of gunfire on 22nd Avenue. At the scene they found evidence of a shooting but the two men were already gone. They received a call that the men were at the hospital minutes later.

Viola said the 20-year-old was shot in the leg. The 19-year-old was shot in the groin and is in critical condition. He was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Police said there is an “open an active investigation” into the shooting. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

