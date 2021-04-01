No bond reduction for Twin Lakes man charged in January DUI crash

A 42-year-old Twin Lakes man remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $6,000 bond while he waits for a public defender to be assigned.

Ryan P. Carroll, who faces six criminal charges, including his fourth drunken driving offense, had a status hearing Wednesday morning before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner.

Carroll asked for a reduction in bond, but Wagner ruled that he had to wait until a public defender could be assigned.

The defendant faces felony charges of a fourth offense drunken driving and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, disorderly conduct, hit-and-run and bail jumping.

Both felonies carry a possible combined fine of $35,000 and 18 years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2900 block of Highway 50 in the Village of Salem for a report of a hit-and-run accident at about 2:01 a.m. on Jan. 24.

