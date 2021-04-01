No bond reduction for Twin Lakes man charged in January DUI crash

A 42-year-old Twin Lakes man remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $6,000 bond while he waits for a public defender to be assigned.
Ryan P. Carroll, who faces six criminal charges, including his fourth drunken driving offense, had a status hearing Wednesday morning before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
Carroll asked for a reduction in bond, but Wagner ruled that he had to wait until a public defender could be assigned.
The defendant faces felony charges of a fourth offense drunken driving and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, disorderly conduct, hit-and-run and bail jumping.
Both felonies carry a possible combined fine of $35,000 and 18 years, six months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2900 block of Highway 50 in the Village of Salem for a report of a hit-and-run accident at about 2:01 a.m. on Jan. 24.
A witness told police he was eastbound on Highway 50 when he saw a vehicle in the second lane abruptly turn into a second vehicle in the other lane. The witness stated it appeared the collision was intentional. The witness then saw the striking vehicle, later identified as being driven by the defendant, flee the area westbound on Highway 50.
Police observed damage to the second vehicle’s front passenger bumper, fender and head lamp.
Police later located the defendant at his residence, where they found his Ford Fusion that had heavy damage to the front driver’s side wheel, including a flat tire and a bent or broken axle. The front bumper was bent inward, and the front driver’s side quarter panel was bent.
Carroll was taken into custody. He said he was attempting to make a U-turn on the highway when the driver of the second vehicle struck his vehicle. Carroll reportedly failed a series of field sobriety tests, and a legal blood draw was conducted to determine his level of intoxication.
Court records indicate Carroll has previous drunken driving convictions in 1999 in Kenosha County, 2003 in Walworth County and in 2017 in Illinois. His driver’s license was revoked for one year in 2017 and had not yet been reinstated.
The bail-jumping charge was a result of a previous hit-and-run charge against Carroll. In that case, he had been released on a $750 cash bond that required him to not drive without a valid driver’s license.