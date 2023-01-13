No change in trash, recycling collection for Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday; Wirch sets office hours

City: No trash collection change

The City of Kenosha waste, recycling, bulk and tire routes will have normal collection on Monday, Jan. 16, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no delay in trash collection during the week.

City Hall, 625 52nd St., will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the holiday.

The Bulk Drop-off Site at 1001 50th Street is regularly closed on Mondays.

The concrete and brick/block drop-off site at the Street Division, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed Monday, Jan. 16. The drop-off site will have normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wirch to hold open office hours

Senator Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will hold office hours to hear from the public on important state issues on Saturday, Jan. 14.

He will be available to meet with the public from 1 to 2 p.m. at Northside Library, 150 27th Ave., in Activity Room A.

The sessions are free and the public is encouraged to attend.