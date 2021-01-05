No criminal charges to be filed in Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

"As soon as I saw the video and shared the same emotional reactions the public did ... I knew at that time that we needed to do the most independent charging decision and investigative process we could possibly do," Graveley said.

Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, a Black man, on Aug. 23 after being called for a domestic disturbance. Sheskey, along with two other officers, attempted to take Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of his children, the same woman who called police on Aug. 23.

In a video shot by a bystander, Sheskey is seen holding Blake by his shirt and firing his weapon seven times at close range at Blake’s back as Blake attempted to get into an SUV.

Blake, 29, was left paralyzed by the shooting. According to his family, he is still undergoing rehabilitation for his injuries at a care center in Illinois.

On the day of the shooting, Blake had reportedly struggled with police attempting to arrest him. Police had used a taser during the struggle, but Blake continued to attempt to leave, according to information released earlier. An earlier statement from the Department of Justice reported that a knife was found in Blake’s vehicle.