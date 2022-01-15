No delay in trash collection Monday for King holiday; however, City Hall, libraries and museums will be closed

City trash and recycling routes will have normal collection on Monday. There will be no delay in collection during the week of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
The bulk drop-off site at 1001 50th St. is closed on Mondays.
The concrete and brick/block drop-off site at the Street Division, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Monday. The drop-off site will have normal hours of operation on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
City Hall, 625 52nd St., will be closed on Monday in observance of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. City libraries and City museums also will be closed on Monday.
Today in history: Jan. 15
1892: James Naismith
1929: Martin Luther King, Jr.
1943: The Pentagon
1967: Super Bowl I
1973: Richard Nixon
1976: Sara Jane Moore
2001: Wikipedia
2009: The Hudson River
2012: Ban Ki-moon
2012: The Golden Globes
2020: Impeachment
2021: The Capitol
