 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No delay in trash collection Monday for King holiday; however, City Hall, libraries and museums will be closed

  • Comments

City trash and recycling routes will have normal collection on Monday. There will be no delay in collection during the week of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The bulk drop-off site at 1001 50th St. is closed on Mondays.

The concrete and brick/block drop-off site at the Street Division, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Monday. The drop-off site will have normal hours of operation on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Climate change is a global problem that has already had a big impact on our planet. It's important for kids to understand climate change and what they can do to help. Encourage your child to explore nature and the environment around them. This can be done by going on nature walks as a family, or to science museums to learn more about the environment. Asking kids questions about the world around them will inspire them to observe things and ask their own questions. Answer their questions about climate change and the environment honestly, but don’t scare them. Tell them about the ways we have helped tackle the problem so far, like how the hole in the ozone layer is closing. Lead by example and try your best to be eco-friendly. A great place to start is by cutting out single-use plastic. Try to make sustainable activities fun for kids. You could make a compost bin, or plant some bee-friendly flowers with them. Making art out of recyclable materials is another fun and sustainable activity that kids would love

City Hall, 625 52nd St., will be closed on Monday in observance of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. City libraries and City museums also will be closed on Monday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice skating on Lake Monona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert