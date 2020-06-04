No fair: Kenosha County Fair called off

There will be no Kenosha County Fair this summer.
The Fair board of directors posted on Facebook tonight that the Aug. 19-23 event is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 was to be the 100th anniversary of the fair. The board said the celebration will happen in 2021.
The Wisconsin State Fair also is canceled this summer.
