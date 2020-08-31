No garbage collection Tuesday due to presidential visit

×
Keir Powell, superintendent of Kenosha’s waste division, stands with the new waste bins. There will be no garbage collection on Tuesday due to the visit of President Donald Trump.
PHOTOS BY PAUL WILLIAMS
There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Tuesday due to the visit to the city by President Donald Trump.
Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
For example, Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
For collection of brush, tires, or bulk garbage, please call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before the regular collection day.
The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th Street, will be closed on Tuesday. It will reopen for its normal hours of operation on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be closed Tuesday. It will re-open on Wednesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed on Tuesday. It will reopen on Wednesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Repairing damage
Downtown Kenosha Inc. and the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District spearheaded a community effort to help owners clean up and board up their store fronts in anticipation of another night of rioting.
James Lawson
Boarding up businesses
Boarding up businesses
Boarding up businesses
Boarding up businesses
Boarding up businesses
Boarding up businesses
Boarding up businesses
Boarding up businesses
