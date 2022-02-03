No gun threat at Indian Trail

As Kenosha Unified School District personnel were working to transport students from Tremper High School to Indian Trail on Thursday afternoon following a power outing, authorities then had to deal with a possible shooting threat.

But just before 2 p.m., it was learned there was no threat, and the efforts to get Tremper students back to their parents was back under way.

According to a "robo call" sent to parents, staff and students throughout the district, lockdown procedures that had been in place at Indian Trail were lifted.

Classes for Indian Trail students were set to resume to finish the day as well, the call stated.

"We are very proud of our students and staff responded today and appreciate your understanding regarding this incident," the call stated. "The implementation of 'ALICE' procedures can be traumatic for some. If your child needs someone to talk to following today's incident, please contact the school office so we may arrange a meeting for a school counselor."

"ALICE" procedures stands for "Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate," and are used by schools during a possible threat.

Any time a threat is made, students are encouraged to report it, the call stated.

"We ask you to remind your children that if they see anything of concern that they report it immediately to a trusted adult," the call stated. "Anything that could be perceived as a safety risk will be taken seriously and investigated for the safety of everyone in our school community."

Power outage at Tremper

A power outage at Tremper on Thursday forced a quick shuffling of students across the city. A power outage forced the closing of the school and out of "an abundance of caution," students were evacuated to Indian Trail.

City buses were called to move the students, and radio traffic at approximately 12:30 p.m. seemed to indicate enough buses were on hand. Police radio calls indicated traffic tie-ups around Indian Trail.

Parents of Tremper students were allowed to pick up their students with proper identification once they were transported to Indian Trail. Students at Tremper with their own vehicles were allowed to leave on their own, reportedly.

