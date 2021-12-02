No injuries reported in Wednesday house fire in Pleasant Prairie

No injuries were reported from a residential fire in the 7100 block of 88th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Craig Roepke said Thursday that the fire, which was called in at 1:10 p.m., began in the chimney and worked its way into the living areas of the home. All the occupants, including the family pets, were able to safely leave the residence. Damage estimates were unavailable.
“It was out fairly quickly,” he said.
Fire Departments from Newport, Winthrop Harbor, Beach Park and Zion, all in Illinois, responded as mutual aid, while the Bristol and Salem Fire and Rescue Departments provided coverage in Pleasant Prairie during the fire.
Firefighters from the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and surrounding agencies respond to heavy smoke at 8121 109th Ave. after receiving the 8:39 p.m. (Monday, Oct. 4, 2021) call of smoke and flames coming from inside the home, according to Assistant Chief David Wilkinson. The lone occupant exited the building and was unharmed.
IN PHOTOS: EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
Taking time to reflect
Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke, left, and Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, right salute as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday at the company headquarters, 8601 95th St. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day 20 years ago, and to honor the first responders who protect us daily. This year’s event featured a fly-over by a vintage P-51 Mustang and a A-1 Skyraider, music, and speeches by Paul Truess, regional director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, and EMCO President Edward Polen.
EMCO President Edward Polen speaks during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie. Employees and invited guests took time to reflect on the tragedy of that day, and honor the first responders that protect the community daily.
EMCO President Edward Polen speaks during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
EMCO President Edward Polen looks up at the American Flag as the National Anthem is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
Pleasant Prairie first responders listen to the National Anthem during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
A P-51 Mustang and an A-! Skyrider, perform a fly-over during EMCO Chemical Distributors 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
EMCO President Edward Polen watches the a P-51 Mustang and an A-1 Skyraider, perform a fly-over during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
A 9/11 Remembrance flag flies during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
Kelly Ward listens as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana salutes as Taps is played during EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc.'s 19th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the company's facility at 8601 95th Street, in Pleasant Prairie.
