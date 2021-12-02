No injuries reported in Wednesday house fire in Pleasant Prairie

No injuries were reported from a residential fire in the 7100 block of 88th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Craig Roepke said Thursday that the fire, which was called in at 1:10 p.m., began in the chimney and worked its way into the living areas of the home. All the occupants, including the family pets, were able to safely leave the residence. Damage estimates were unavailable.

“It was out fairly quickly,” he said.

Fire Departments from Newport, Winthrop Harbor, Beach Park and Zion, all in Illinois, responded as mutual aid, while the Bristol and Salem Fire and Rescue Departments provided coverage in Pleasant Prairie during the fire.

