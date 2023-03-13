A pickup truck struck a school bus Monday morning on Highway 50, causing vehicle damage but no injuries Monday morning according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, at about 8:10 a.m., Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Salem Lakes responded to the intersection of Highway 50 and Antioch Road for a crash involving a school bus.

Initial reports indicated a Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound on Highway 50 when it struck a westbound school bus in the front passenger side when the bus turned south.

Salem School District Administrator Vicki King said there were 28 students on the bus during the incident. Six were sent to an area hospital for checkups, but no injuries were reported.

"Beyond being grateful that all involved are safe, I'm proud of the team's response, and the first responders' work," King said.

The pickup truck sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The school bus sustained minor damage. A second bus was sent to the accident scene to transport the majority of the students to school.

According to deputies on the scene, the operator and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 60-year-old man from Silver Lake, was not injured. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for driving too fast for conditions."

A third vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lane was also struck by the pickup truck after it struck the school bus. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

The public is encouraged to drive with caution during high traffic times and contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.