No major work to Highway 50 in Paddock Lake until 2023 after delay in maintenance agreement

PADDOCK LAKE — Village officials took a hard stance when it came to reaching a perpetual maintenance agreement for Highway 50 with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to Village Administrator Tim Popanda, which in part has delayed construction of the 1.4-mile stretch of highway.

Initially projected to begin this April, the project will not be let to bid until June 14 after the village did not agree to the DOT’s first perpetual maintenance proposal.

“We refused to sign it as it was initially presented to us,” Popanda said.

Village President Terry Burns provided calculations that showed the village’s cost to maintain the reconstructed road over its 40-year life under the originally proposed agreement would have been roughly $1.5 million.

The village responded with changes and eventually approved an agreement in February, similar to the one that already exists with the village, maintaining crosswalks, pavement striping and some grass mowing.

“That held them up in the bidding process,” Popanda said. “They could not go to bid without the agreement.”

The one-year hiatus in work follows the relocation of utilities that disrupted traffic through the heart of the village in 2021.

Michael Pyritz, regional communications director for the DOT, said real estate acquisition is complete. The total project cost is estimated at $12 million.

“Construction of the temporary crossovers will not begin before Sept. 7, 2022,” Pyritz said. “The actual construction of the project will be during 2023 construction season (March 2023 through November 2023).”

According to the project specifications, the section of Highway 50 from 256th Avenue to 236th Avenue is in need of reconstruction “to address drainage issues and pavement deterioration.”

“It will create a smooth, reliable, long-lasting surface that will certainly add and enhance the entrance to Paddock Lake,” Popanda said.

Improvements will include:

Replacement of pavement and curb and gutter.

The addition of 5-foot bicycle lanes on either side of the of the highway.

Storm sewer improvements.

Sidewalk extension on the east and west ends of the project.

Improved sidewalk handicap ramps.

Replacement of traffic signals with monotubes.

Turn lane improvements.

Replacement of two retaining walls on the north side of the highway between 246th Avenue and 248th Avenue.

Pyritz said five different detours will be used during construction. Some detours will only be in place for a week or two, while others will be in place for roughly 21 days.

An informational meeting will be held prior to construction and will be conducted by the construction engineer, Pyritz said.

