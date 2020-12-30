No official word yet when decision is coming regarding charges in Blake shooting

Rumors have been spreading on social media that a decision will be announced next week on whether charges will be issued in the Jacob Blake shooting.
There is no official word on when a decision will be announced. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday that statements reported on social media that he has been telling business owners that a decision is coming next week are false. "I have not said anything like that to anyone," he said.
We will alert readers as soon as we have facts about a pending announcement.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
