 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No official word yet when decision is coming regarding charges in Blake shooting
View Comments
alert top story

No official word yet when decision is coming regarding charges in Blake shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Rumors have been spreading on social media that a decision will be announced next week on whether charges will be issued in the Jacob Blake shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no official word on when a decision will be announced. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Wednesday that statements reported on social media that he has been telling business owners that a decision is coming next week are false. "I have not said anything like that to anyone," he said.

We will alert readers as soon as we have facts about a pending announcement.

View Comments
0
3
1
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert