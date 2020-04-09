No positive cases at Kenosha County Jail; new procedures in place

No one who is housed at Kenosha County detention facilities or any jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, there have been changes in operations at the Kenosha County Jail and Kenosha County Detention Center as authorities work to try to prevent the spread of the virus among people housed there.
Those changes included a decision to no longer accept new federal detainees, a decision that led Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pull all 170 ICE detainees from the facility on March 15, ending a 20-year contract with the county.
Sheriff David Beth said in an email to members of the Kenosha County Board that, while staff and people housed at KCDC or the jail with flu-like symptoms have been quarantined, no one associated with the facilities has tested positive for the virus.
Hot spots for COVID-19
Jails and prisons have become hot spots for coronavirus, with people housed in close quarters with no opportunity for social distancing at high risk of spreading the disease. That risk is playing out at facilities around the nation, including in Chicago. More than 400 people at Cook County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, including 250 detainees and 150 Cook County Sheriff’s Department employees. According to a New York Times analysis, the jail is the source of the largest outbreak in the United States.
There have been staff and inmates who have tested positive for the virus at several jails and prisons in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has temporarily suspended taking in new prisoners to help stop the spread of the virus, with newly sentenced people remaining in county jails after sentencing for now.
In Kenosha County, the sheriff’s department made a series of changes at the jail and in KCDC operations beginning in mid-March. Along with the elimination of the ICE program, the department worked with other law enforcement agencies to reduce the number of people being brought into the jail, urging non-violent crimes to be handled through municipal citations or through summons and complaint rather than bringing people to jail. As a result, the number of new in-custody defendants has fallen sharply.
People who are newly housed at the jail are being housed in a separate area, said Capt. Bill Beth, commander of the detentions division.
People who were in the work-release program were released from jail on ankle monitors to limit the number of people coming in and out of the jail each day, he said.
Face-to-face conferences between defendants, attorneys and support staff were shifted from personal meetings in the same room to phone conferences or meetings through glass partitions using phones.
This week, court proceedings moved to remote access, with judges, attorneys and defendants appearing through video conference.
“We initially set up telephone appearances, then quickly moved to Zoom and telephone appearances combined, but we are getting more equipment to increase the ability to have inmates appear in court on Zoom,” Bill Beth said in an email.
He praised the work of everyone from the detentions staff to judges, attorneys and the county’s technology staff in getting the system running quickly.
15 employees on quarantine
Sheriff Beth said in the email that 15 employees are currently on quarantine after experiencing cold or flu symptoms that could also be symptoms of COVID-19 or because they had secondary exposure through outside sources or other employees. Others have returned to work after a quarantine period when symptoms passed, he said.
Beth said inmates have been quarantined as a precaution if they or anyone they had contact with had symptoms that could be COVID-19.
“We have had no employees at any time test positive for COVID-19,” he said.
He said he knows of just one inmate who was tested. That person received a negative test result and was later released from custody, he said. He said that person was in the medical unit during the entire time he was housed at the facility.
“In the last few days we have taken inmate workers in the laundry room making homemade masks from old jail uniforms,” Sheriff Beth said in an email to the County Board. “These uniforms were about to be thrown out as they are at the end of their usefulness as a jail uniform. Yesterday, we started issuing these homemade masks to inmates as one more step to protecting our staff and the inmates.”
