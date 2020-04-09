No positive cases at Kenosha County Jail; new procedures in place

“We initially set up telephone appearances, then quickly moved to Zoom and telephone appearances combined, but we are getting more equipment to increase the ability to have inmates appear in court on Zoom,” Bill Beth said in an email.

He praised the work of everyone from the detentions staff to judges, attorneys and the county’s technology staff in getting the system running quickly.

15 employees on quarantine

Sheriff Beth said in the email that 15 employees are currently on quarantine after experiencing cold or flu symptoms that could also be symptoms of COVID-19 or because they had secondary exposure through outside sources or other employees. Others have returned to work after a quarantine period when symptoms passed, he said.

Beth said inmates have been quarantined as a precaution if they or anyone they had contact with had symptoms that could be COVID-19.

“We have had no employees at any time test positive for COVID-19,” he said.

He said he knows of just one inmate who was tested. That person received a negative test result and was later released from custody, he said. He said that person was in the medical unit during the entire time he was housed at the facility.