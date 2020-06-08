No Thunder: Country fest canceled, plans for 2021

Country Thunder Wisconsin has been canceled for 2020 and is scheduled to return to Randall July 15-18, 2021, organizers announced Monday.
The decision comes "after much consideration and consultation with health and government officials, and continual monitoring of the re-opening plans of the state and counties regarding Covid-19," the announcement reads.
It also comes after organizers of other major events in Kenosha County, such as the Kenosha County Fair, which was to celebrate its 100th Anniversary, have also announced cancellations.
“We want to thank all of the fans, our partners, and all of our supporters for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm as we navigated through the details for next summer,” said Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder Music Festivals. “We look forward to delivering an extra special experience in 2021 that will be absolutely unforgettable.”
Last week, Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County Health director, provided an opinion to the County Board committee in advance of meeting on the event's license.
“I firmly believe that this festival should not go forward for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of all persons in Kenosha County,” Freiheit wrote in the letter.
Freiheit said the license being requested is issued under Chapter 8 of our ordinances. The stated intent of this Ordinance, she said, is to: “regulate the assemblage of large numbers of people. . . in order that the health, safety and welfare of all persons in the county, resident and visitors alike, may be protected.”
Ticket holders will receive more information in the coming days. Ticket information and details on the 2021 lineup will be released Friday June 12, 2020.
Four-day GA passes, single-day tickets, reserved seating, camping and all the extras are available by visiting countrythunder.com.
As a note to all 2020 ticket holders, organizers said all ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021.
Country Thunder Music Festivals has a 17-year history. The organization also hosts festivals in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Saskatchewan and Alberta.
