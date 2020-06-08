No Thunder: Country fest canceled, plans for 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Country Thunder Wisconsin has been canceled for 2020 and is scheduled to return to Randall July 15-18, 2021, organizers announced Monday.

The decision comes "after much consideration and consultation with health and government officials, and continual monitoring of the re-opening plans of the state and counties regarding Covid-19," the announcement reads.

It also comes after organizers of other major events in Kenosha County, such as the Kenosha County Fair, which was to celebrate its 100th Anniversary, have also announced cancellations.

“We want to thank all of the fans, our partners, and all of our supporters for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm as we navigated through the details for next summer,” said Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder Music Festivals. “We look forward to delivering an extra special experience in 2021 that will be absolutely unforgettable.”

Last week, Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County Health director, provided an opinion to the County Board committee in advance of meeting on the event's license.

“I firmly believe that this festival should not go forward for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of all persons in Kenosha County,” Freiheit wrote in the letter.