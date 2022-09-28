No updates on Kenosha Unified network system interruption; problems continue

The network that Kenosha Unified School District uses for online services, including its Infinite Campus, remained down due to system issues as of Wednesday afternoon.
The district sent out a voice message alert Sunday to families and staff which indicated KUSD was experiencing a “network interruption that has required us to proactively take portions of our systems down, including Infinite Campus, while we investigate the issue with the help of external cybersecurity professionals."
Since then, the issue has continued.
District officials indicated on Sunday they had no information that any personal information or related materials had been compromised as part of the network issue.
“The investigation is ongoing and we will keep you apprised of relevant developments. We are taking this issue very seriously and are taking all precautions to mitigate any potential impact,” district officials stated. “We will continue to update you with developments and appreciate your understanding and support while we continue to work through the situation.”
The Kenosha News asked the district if the network issues were due to alleged ransomware. The district declined to comment as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Check back at
kenoshanews.com to see if there are any updates.
WATCH NOW and IN PHOTOS: They have the moves — Bradford High School dance
WATCH NOW: Bradford High School dance class 2022
BRADFORD DANCE
Among the most unique things about Bradford High School is that it is the only high school in the Kenosha Unified School District that offers dance classes as a elective credit, according to school officials.
Students have opportunities to learn about ballet, jazz, and modern dance forms among the many other styles. At the end of the third quarter, in a culminating dance performance, they also showcase their abilities.
Recently, the Bradford High School Dance Program had the amazing opportunity to attend a High School Workshop Day with the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Dance Program with 20 students participating in a show viewing, a Q&A session with dance majors and faculty, and a two-hour dance class.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
BRADFORD DANCE
Among the most unique things about Bradford High School is that it is the only high school in the Kenosha Unified School District that offers dance classes as a elective credit, according to school officials.
Students have opportunities to learn about ballet, jazz, and modern dance forms among the many other styles. At the end of the third quarter, in a culminating dance performance, they also showcase their abilities.
Recently, the Bradford High School Dance Program had the amazing opportunity to attend a High School Workshop Day with the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Dance Program with 20 students participating in a show viewing, a Q&A session with dance majors and faculty, and a two-hour dance class.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
BRADFORD DANCE
Among the most unique things about Bradford High School is that it is the only high school in the Kenosha Unified School District that offers dance classes as a elective credit, according to school officials.
Students have opportunities to learn about ballet, jazz, and modern dance forms among the many other styles. At the end of the third quarter, in a culminating dance performance, they also showcase their abilities.
Recently, the Bradford High School Dance Program had the amazing opportunity to attend a High School Workshop Day with the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Dance Program with 20 students participating in a show viewing, a Q&A session with dance majors and faculty, and a two-hour dance class.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
BRADFORD DANCE
Among the most unique things about Bradford High School is that it is the only high school in the Kenosha Unified School District that offers dance classes as a elective credit, according to school officials.
Students have opportunities to learn about ballet, jazz, and modern dance forms among the many other styles. At the end of the third quarter, in a culminating dance performance, they also showcase their abilities.
Recently, the Bradford High School Dance Program had the amazing opportunity to attend a High School Workshop Day with the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Dance Program with 20 students participating in a show viewing, a Q&A session with dance majors and faculty, and a two-hour dance class.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
BRADFORD DANCE
Among the most unique things about Bradford High School is that it is the only high school in the Kenosha Unified School District that offers dance classes as a elective credit, according to school officials.
Students have opportunities to learn about ballet, jazz, and modern dance forms among the many other styles. At the end of the third quarter, in a culminating dance performance, they also showcase their abilities.
Recently, the Bradford High School Dance Program had the amazing opportunity to attend a High School Workshop Day with the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Dance Program with 20 students participating in a show viewing, a Q&A session with dance majors and faculty, and a two-hour dance class.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
BRADFORD DANCE
Among the most unique things about Bradford High School is that it is the only high school in the Kenosha Unified School District that offers dance classes as a elective credit, according to school officials. Students have opportunities to learn about ballet, jazz, and modern dance forms among the many other styles. At the end of the third quarter, in a culminating dance performance, they also showcase their abilities.Recently, the Bradford High School Dance Program had the amazing opportunity to attend a High School Workshop Day with the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Dance Program with 20 students participating in a show viewing, a Q&A session with dance majors and faculty, and a two-hour dance class.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT photos
BRADFORD DANCE
Among the most unique things about Bradford High School is that it is the only high school in the Kenosha Unified School District that offers dance classes as a elective credit, according to school officials.
Students have opportunities to learn about ballet, jazz, and modern dance forms among the many other styles. At the end of the third quarter, in a culminating dance performance, they also showcase their abilities.
Recently, the Bradford High School Dance Program had the amazing opportunity to attend a High School Workshop Day with the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Dance Program with 20 students participating in a show viewing, a Q&A session with dance majors and faculty, and a two-hour dance class.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.