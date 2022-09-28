 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No updates on Kenosha Unified network system interruption; problems continue

The network that Kenosha Unified School District uses for online services, including its Infinite Campus, remained down due to system issues as of Wednesday afternoon. 

The district sent out a voice message alert Sunday to families and staff which indicated KUSD was experiencing a “network interruption that has required us to proactively take portions of our systems down, including Infinite Campus, while we investigate the issue with the help of external cybersecurity professionals."

Since then, the issue has continued. 

District officials indicated on Sunday they had no information that any personal information or related materials had been compromised as part of the network issue.

“The investigation is ongoing and we will keep you apprised of relevant developments. We are taking this issue very seriously and are taking all precautions to mitigate any potential impact,” district officials stated. “We will continue to update you with developments and appreciate your understanding and support while we continue to work through the situation.”

The Kenosha News asked the district if the network issues were due to alleged ransomware. The district declined to comment as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Check back at kenoshanews.com to see if there are any updates. 

