No updates yet regarding Friday Uptown fatal shooting

The Kenosha Police investigation is ongoing in the shooting death of a man walking along 61st Street Friday morning.

The shooting happened along the side of the street just east of 22nd Avenue in Uptown at about 9:15 a.m.

Kenosha Police said the 28-year-old Kenosha man was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department, neither the identity of the victim nor other circumstances pertaining to the case are available yet.

“The situation is still fluid,” he said Saturday.

According to neighbors, a car with at least two men inside turned onto the street from 22nd Avenue and parked. Minutes later, the victim walked on foot around the corner from 22nd and began walking east on 61st Street. As he walked past the parked car, neighbors said, someone inside rolled down a window and called the man over.

The victim reportedly walked over to the vehicle and leaned in to see who it was and a witness said the victim was then shot four times.