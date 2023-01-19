No wallet required: Finding free entertainment

January is a time of reckoning for a lot of people — myself included, I don't mind admitting — who may have over-extended themselves financially during the holiday season.

If you can’t face your credit card bills this month, it might not seem prudent to even get out of bed, let alone leave the house for some entertainment.

But leave the house you must. Even when it’s FRIGID outside! (That’s what your new cozy hat and gloves are for.)

Staying home and dwelling on your problems (and your empty wallet) isn’t going to lift your spirits, but a night of singing along to your favorite local band might do the trick.

To get you moving, we offer some free entertainment options:

Live music

Several area taverns host weekly open jam/open mic nights, which are free to attend (it’s also free to join in the jam).

Here are some Kenosha options: Mark Paffrath's open mic is Wednesday nights at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. Union Park Tavern also hosts the Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. most Thursdays.

The Southport Sound big band performs on the second Wednesday of each month at the Fusion performance space, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha. (Note: Due to a scheduling conflict, the February show will be on the third Wednesday, also known as Feb. 15.) The 11-member group features a couple vocalists, plenty of veteran musicians and an eclectic set list ranging from swing jazz to doo wop, disco and rock ‘n’ roll. The free performance runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Every Thursday is "Create at the Space" Open Stage Night at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Haven Wells hosts the weekly event, described as "an open studio night, a photo studio night, an open mic night, an open jam night." Everyone is welcome to "come hang out and Create @theSpace every Thursday." The music starts at 8 p.m., and the public is welcome to come and "work on an art project from our available supply of materials, or bring your own project to share with us. Bring an instrument and see what happens!" Note: Donations and new ideas are always welcome.

In Racine, George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam from 7 to 10 p.m. Mondays, and, west of I-94 on Highway 20, the Route 20 music venue hosts acoustic shows most Wednesday nights and a lot of Thursday nights, too. Check the venue's Facebook page for upcoming events, along with some open-jam nights.

Looking for some “cocktail music” for your night out? The Dave Braun Trio plays each Friday night in the lounge at the Hob Nob, 277 Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

For free music with a view of Lake Michigan, head to the Reefpoint Brew House in Downtown Racine, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Live music is 7 to 11 p.m., and there's never a cover charge.

Museums

Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Art, 2419 Northwestern Ave., offers free admission and is showcasing one of its most popular shows, “Watercolor Wisconsin,” through April 15. The exhibit showcases about 100 pieces, chosen from pieces submitted by artists from throughout the state. The Wustum Museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 262-636-9177 or ramart.org.

The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., usually has an admission price BUT here's a special offer, available through Jan. 28: As part of Milwaukee Museum Days — a celebration of the area’s cultural institutions organized annually by VISIT Milwaukee — visitors who mention Milwaukee Museum Days to the art museum's reception staffers will get in free, Jan. 19-28. Note: You must specifically mention this event to receive free admission. Exhibits at the museum include jewelry of Eleanor Moty and a collection of works from glass artists. The Racine Art Museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 262-638-8300 or ramart.org.

The Downtown Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., features an exhibit about Racine's Underground Railroad and on the city's status as the "Drum & Bugle Capital of the World." There are also temporary exhibits. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. racineheritagemuseum.org.

Kenosha's Public Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum offer free admission and a slew of free programs, too. At the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, you’ll find life-size replica casts of your favorite prehistoric reptiles, interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. Current exhibits at the Kenosha Public Museum include "Pollination Investigation" and "Wild Ones — Native Plants and Natural Landscapes," both running through March 5.

The Public Museum also offers popular “Museum Munchkins” programs Wednesday mornings, with a different theme each week. (They’re aimed at preschoolers, but adults will no doubt enjoy the original songs performed by Nick Wiersum, the museum’s curator of education.) Upcoming Munchkins topics include stingrays on Jan. 25, groundhogs (naturally) on Feb. 1, "jellys" on Feb. 8, pangolins on Feb. 15 and the hippopotamus on Feb. 22. The Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 262-653-4140 or kenoshapublicmuseum.org.

There is an admission fee to view the “Fiery Trial” exhibit at Kenosha's Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., but the museum does host lots of free programs and exhibits. Families will find Civil War era games, plus "dress up" clothes and other free activities in the museum's Resource Center, open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday–Sunday. Check thecivilwarmuseum.org for more information.

The Kenosha History Center features exhibits on local businesses and automobiles in its Rambler Legacy Gallery. The History Center is located at 220 51st Place and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. kenoshahistorycenter.org.

Art galleries

This area has several places where you can check out a variety of artworks. Even better is catching an opening reception, where you might score some free refreshments.

Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery on Sheridan Road near Downtown is a nonprofit facility that opened in the fall of 1999 with a handful of artists and now has more than 70 members who display a variety of artworks, including drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and photography. The January exhibit is a juried show running through Jan. 30. The gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. lemonstreetgallery.org.

Kenosha's Downtown Pollard Gallery displays a portion of the George and Nan Pollard collection, as well as the works of guest artists. This month, the gallery is raffling four pieces by member artists. Raffle tickets are available through Jan. 23. for $1 each or sicx for $5. You need not be present to win. 514 56th St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 262-657-7529.

Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art, 2001 Alford Park Drive, also hosts shows throughout the school semesters. carthage.edu/art-gallery. And at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, there are three galleries on the west side of the campus. The two colleges are currently teaming up on an "Intercollegiate Exchange Show," with exhibits happening at both locations, showcasing their art students' works. Call 262-595-2342 for more information.

In Racine, the Spectrum Gallery at DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive near Lake Michigan, features the works of 32 artists in its January Fine Arts Invitational Show, open through Feb. 6. It's a diverse show, with works including drawings, paintings, photography, fiber arts and ceramics. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and "by serendipity" or appointment. 262-634-4345.

Read all about it

The Kenosha and Racine public libraries host free programs, both for children and adults.

The frigid days of winter are also a great time to rediscover the joys of reading for pleasure. In addition to their book collections, the library systems have DVDs, books on tape, ebooks, magazines, newspapers and music CDs to lends to the public.

For free.

How cool is that?

The Kenosha Library System hosts free book clubs, open to everyone. Coming up are the Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club, meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and the Classic Novels Book Club, meeting 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

Coming up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, is "How to Keep a Nature Journal." Participants will "learn how to start your own nature journal in this class. We will provide the journals; you bring the curiosity." At the Southwest Library.

The Southwest Library also hosts Chess Nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, hosted by the Kenosha Chess Association. Everyone is welcome, from beginners to experts. Bring your own chess set or use one at the library.

The Northside Library screens free movies from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. Upcoming titles include: "Dune" (2021) on Jan. 19, "Ticket to Paradise" (2022) on Feb. 2, "Respect" (2021) on Feb. 16, "The Woman King" (2022) on March 2, "Mr. Holland's Opus" (1995) on March 16, "King Richard" (2021) on April 6, "The Greatest Showman" (2017) on April 20 and "Black Adam" (2022) on May 4. Screenings range from highly rated new releases to nostalgic throwback favorites. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.

Kenosha Public Library's "Old Weird America" programs with Historian Cathy Polovina take place 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Northside Library. Upcoming subjects include "The Rockin' Life of Richard Penniman" on Feb. 9 and "Vice is Nice: The World of Dorothy Parker," on March 9. For her "Old Weird America" programs, Polovina "follows her curiosity to look a bit closer at a variety of adventurous, innovative, and unusual characters throughout American history." For more details about upcoming free programs, go to mykpl.info/events .

The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., also offers several storytimes and other programs, including "A-Brie to Disa-Brie," 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Each month, "we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about the book we just read, this podcast you have to hear, or that binge-worthy Netflix show. It’s anything, everything and cheese." For teens and adults; no registration required.

All ages are welcome to the Racine library's Chess Club, meeting 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and 22 and March 8 and 22. Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation with more than 25 years in the game, leads this activity. No experience is necessary.

Also at the library, "Retro Anime Night" is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Adults are invited to "revisit classic anime from the '80s, '90s and beyond. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new." Popcorn and water will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic refreshments. For more details about upcoming free programs, log on at racinelibrary.info.

Walk on the wild side

Winter is a great time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo, which has "Free Family Days" on two upcoming Saturdays, Feb. 4 and March 4. However, be aware that parking at the zoo will still set you back $15.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is home to more than 2,200 animals, representing some 330 species. We doubt you'll see them all in one visit, but it's fun to try. Find out more at milwaukeezoo.org.

Coming up on Feb. 2 is the zoo's annual Groundhog Day celebration with its resident groundhog, Gordy.

Gordy will make his expert weather prediction, livestreamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook Page at 9 a.m., before the zoo opens. It's free for everyone to log on and "watch from the warmth and comfort of home."

According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his shadow, he’ll return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter, but if he does not see a shadow … expect an early spring. (Yeah, right.)

Get outside

We know, we know. It’s cold and dark out there. Still, the sun pops out occasionally. Grab that chance for a brisk walk — or some cross-country skiing or sledding if it snows.

Don’t fret; it’s still January — we’ll get snow sometime.

Some of the best cross-country skiing trails in this area can be found at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, across from Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers, just east of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and north off of Highway E. There are also trails at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol in Kenosha County and at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia.

Area Sledding hills include Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive in Kenosha, Devor Park (Water Tower Hill), 394 Amanda St. in Burlington (near Cooper School), Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles St. in Sturtevant; Fox River Park, 9521 304th Ave. in Silver Lake; Ingram Park, 5724 93rd St. in Pleasant Prairie; Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave. in Racine; Lockwood Park, 4300 Graceland Blvd. in Racine; North Beach Park, 100 Kewaunee St. in Racine; in Paddock Lake, Highway 50 near highways 83/75. (The sledding hill is between Central High School and Christ Lutheran Church); Park High School Bowl, 1901 12th St. in Racine; and Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.