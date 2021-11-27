Nominations due Friday for 2022 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards

The deadline is approaching to submit nominations for the 2022 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County.
In addition to the Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a woman who has dedicated her life to women’s equality, additional award categories are: Business/Government/Nonprofit; Woman to Watch (Under 40); and Arts/Education.
The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. Friday.
The awards seek to recognize a woman who:
Believes in equity and exemplifies this philosophy.
Gives of herself that others might learn, grown, advance and succeed.
Provides inspiration through leadership.
Serves the Kenosha County community.
The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.
Winners will be honored at a banquet at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St., starting at 5 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022.
The event is held through the cooperative efforts of three women’s organizations in the Kenosha area: the Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha Branch, and Tempo Kenosha. The event is also made possible through sponsors the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund and the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times.
The Susan B. Anthony Award Lifetime Achievement Award has been given to: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; and Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous).
Also during the event, scholarship winners and grant recipients will be announced.
Grants are given to non-profit groups, agencies and organizations that work with girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County. Grant applications are also due by 5 p.m., Dec. 3.
Scholarships are offered to Kenosha County nontraditional-aged female students who have obtained, at a minimum, an associate degree and are seeking to pursue higher education. The scholarship application deadline is also 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3.
Gina Madrigrano Friebus is greeted by her cousins Nancy Madrigrano and Susan Virgili during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Friebus was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ardis Mahone-Mosley holds up her mother’s awards during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. A Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed to the late Mary Lou Mahone.
Laura Cox smiles during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Cox, owner of Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin, was given this year’s Woman to Watch (Under 40) award.
People clap for Patricia Demos as she walks to the stage during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner. Demos of the Kenosha Unified School District, was presented with this year’s arts and education award.
Sharon Pomaville reacts as Guida Brown talks about her during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday. Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, who was recognized for her role in a business, government or nonprofit organization.
Women honored at 2020 Susan B. Anthony Awards dinner
The positive contributions of Kenosha area women for the betterment of the community were vividly portrayed at the 2020 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Award banquet.
Hundreds attended Friday evening's celebratory program, held at Madrigrano Marina Shore.
Past Lifetime Achievement winner Guida Brown speaks during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening.
Don Kueny is reflected multiple times in a mirror during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner .
Gina Madrigrano Friebus speaks during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening. Friebus was bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ardis Mahone-Mosley hugs her brother, Tim Mahone, before accepting her mother’s award during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening.
A person reads about the late Mary Lou Mahone during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening.
Ardis Mahone-Mosley, center, cheers for Sharon Pomaville during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner.
People enjoy dinner during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at Madrigrano Marina Shore in Downtown Kenosha.
Emilie Gaschke, right, and her husband Daniel talks with other attendees during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening.
Lena Cooksey looks at the entrees as she gets her dinner during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner.
People listen to a speaker during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner.
Spike Herz and Sue Lynch take part in the silent action during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner.
Debbie Hartfield and Kristen Guttormsen talk during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening.
Jennie Tunkieicz dresses as how Susan B. Anthony would have dressed 1000 years ago during the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening.
Dr. Anne Nudi reads the program before the start of the 30th Susan B. Anthony Woman of Influence Awards Dinner Friday evening at Madrigrano Marina Shore in Downtown Kenosha.