Nominations due Friday for 2022 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards

The deadline is approaching to submit nominations for the 2022 Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County.

In addition to the Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a woman who has dedicated her life to women’s equality, additional award categories are: Business/Government/Nonprofit; Woman to Watch (Under 40); and Arts/Education.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. Friday.

The awards seek to recognize a woman who:

Believes in equity and exemplifies this philosophy.

Gives of herself that others might learn, grown, advance and succeed.

Provides inspiration through leadership.

Serves the Kenosha County community.

The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.

Winners will be honored at a banquet at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St., starting at 5 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022.

The event is held through the cooperative efforts of three women’s organizations in the Kenosha area: the Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha Branch, and Tempo Kenosha. The event is also made possible through sponsors the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund and the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times.

The Susan B. Anthony Award Lifetime Achievement Award has been given to: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; and Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous).

Also during the event, scholarship winners and grant recipients will be announced.

Grants are given to non-profit groups, agencies and organizations that work with girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County. Grant applications are also due by 5 p.m., Dec. 3.

Scholarships are offered to Kenosha County nontraditional-aged female students who have obtained, at a minimum, an associate degree and are seeking to pursue higher education. The scholarship application deadline is also 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3.

To receive a Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards nomination form, as well as scholarship and grant applications, go to https://www.kenoshawomensnetwork.org/philanthropy or contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink at SusanBAwards@gmail.com or call 262-515-3745.

