Nominations open for Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Susan B. Anthony — Women of Influence Awards to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County.
In addition to the coveted Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a woman who has dedicated her life to women’s equality, additional award categories are: Business/Government/Nonprofit; Woman to Watch (under 40); and Arts/Education.
The deadline for submission of nominations is 5 p.m., Dec. 3.
The awards seek to recognize a woman who:
- Believes in equity and exemplifies this philosophy.
- Gives of herself that others might learn, grown, advance and succeed.
- Provides inspiration through leadership.
- Serves the Kenosha County community.
The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.
Winners will be honored at a banquet March 11, at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St.
The event is held through the cooperative efforts of women’s organizations in the Kenosha area: the Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha. Also during the event, scholarship winners and grant recipients will be announced.
Grants are given to non-profit groups, agencies and organizations that work with girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County. Grant applications are also due by Dec. 3.
Scholarships are offered to Kenosha County nontraditional-aged female students who have obtained, at a minimum, an associate degree and who seek to pursue higher education. The scholarship application deadline is also Dec. 3.
To receive a Susan B. Anthony — Women of Influence Awards nomination form, as well as scholarship and grant applications, contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink at SusanBAwards@gmail.com or call 262-515-3745.