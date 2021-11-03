 Skip to main content
Nominations open for Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Award
Nominations open for Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Susan B. Anthony — Women of Influence Awards to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County.

In addition to the coveted Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a woman who has dedicated her life to women’s equality, additional award categories are: Business/Government/Nonprofit; Woman to Watch (under 40); and Arts/Education.

The deadline for submission of nominations is 5 p.m., Dec. 3.

The awards seek to recognize a woman who:

  • Believes in equity and exemplifies this philosophy.
  • Gives of herself that others might learn, grown, advance and succeed.
  • Provides inspiration through leadership.
  • Serves the Kenosha County community.

The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.

Winners will be honored at a banquet March 11, at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St.

The event is held through the cooperative efforts of women’s organizations in the Kenosha area: the Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha. Also during the event, scholarship winners and grant recipients will be announced.

Grants are given to non-profit groups, agencies and organizations that work with girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County. Grant applications are also due by Dec. 3.

Scholarships are offered to Kenosha County nontraditional-aged female students who have obtained, at a minimum, an associate degree and who seek to pursue higher education. The scholarship application deadline is also Dec. 3.

To receive a Susan B. Anthony — Women of Influence Awards nomination form, as well as scholarship and grant applications, contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink at SusanBAwards@gmail.com or call 262-515-3745.

