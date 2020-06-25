Nominations sought for Health Care Worker of Year Award

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is seeking submissions for Wisconsin First Congressional District’s Health Care Worker of the Year Award.

This award will recognize an unsung hero in our community who has gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Doctors, nurses, and health care professionals are at the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Many have sacrificed weeks away from their families and friends. Many have worked extended shifts, overtime hours, and volunteered to work in coronavirus hotspots to care for patients," Steil said. "I want to thank and celebrate these men and women who have spent months fighting the invisible virus. I look forward to recognizing these heroes in our community."

The recipient of the Health Care Worker of the Year Award will be selected based on the following criteria:

Displays exemplary service and performance in their profession;

Upholds the standard of providing unsurpassed care and treatment for their patients;

Goes above and beyond the call of duty in performing their responsibilities;

Displays self-sacrifice and selflessness in caring for others.