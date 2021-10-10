 Skip to main content
Nominations sought for Kenosha Hometown Heroes award for fourth quarter of 2021
alert

Nominations sought for Kenosha Hometown Heroes award for fourth quarter of 2021

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for fourth quarter 2021 awards.

The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes. The requirement is that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time in Kenosha.

Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the City website: www.kenosha.org.

A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter.

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).

There will be one Hometown Hero award given out each quarter. Each award winner will receive a congratulatory certificate from the mayor. The winner from each quarter will be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of that Year.

The fourth quarter nomination deadline is Nov. 30.

