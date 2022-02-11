Nominations sought for Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency board

The Board of Directors of Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. is seeking a resident to represent the interests of the low-income community in Kenosha County.

RKCAA is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving low-income individuals and families in rural and urban areas. Since 1967, the agency has sustained efforts to assist individuals and families transitioning from a life of poverty to economic stability. In carrying out its mission, it provides supportive programming, access to community resources and more.

Services include the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, the Skills Enhancement Program, and the Weatherization Assistance Program. Collaborative efforts include partnerships with Festival Foods and Potato King, Kenosha County Division of Health, Racine County Food Bank, and others.

RKCAA is governed by a three-part board structure (government-appointed officials, civic group representatives, and representatives of the low-income) from Racine and Kenosha counties. These volunteers set policy and provide oversight for the organization.

Beginning Monday, those seeking election to the board can pick up a nomination form at one of the locations below:

RKCAA Kenosha Office, 2000 63rd St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

RKCAA Racine Office, 2113 N. Wisconsin St., between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Nomination forms are also planned to be available on the group’s website (www.rkcaa.org) beginning Monday. Nominees and the newly elected representatives must reside in the county they represent. Nomination forms must be returned to the respective office no later than Friday, Feb. 25, for consideration.

A slate of candidates will be created from the pool of nominees who meet the deadline and the residency requirement. An election will be held at the sites above on Tuesday, March 8, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. All Kenosha and Racine County residents whose income fall within 125% of the 2022 federal poverty guidelines are encouraged to vote in this election. The elected officials will be notified by Thursday, March 10, and officially seated at the Thursday, March 24, Board of Directors meeting.

Board members serve three-year terms and may serve no more than two consecutive terms. Board meetings are held at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of January, March, April, September, October, and November. Due to the pandemic, meetings are currently held virtually.

