Nominations sought for Strong Family Awards

The Kenosha County Turn the Town Blue Committee is seeking nominations for its annual Strong Family Awards.
Granted each year during April, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, the awards honor local families that demonstrate the qualities of the five protective factors that are the foundation of the Strengthening Families Approach.
These factors are: Parent resiliency, knowledge of parenting and child development, social and emotional competence of children, social connections, and concrete support in times of need.
The Strong Family Awards are typically presented at a Family Game Night, one of many events that the Turn the Town Blue Committee hosts each April. These events have all been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 emergency, but the committee still plans to present the awards in a Facebook Live event later this month.
Nominations will be accepted through April 23. An online submission form is available at https://forms.gle/HBWfFsv1Gaqw24MaA.
About Turn the Town Blue
Founded in 2009, the Turn the Town Blue Committee includes representatives of various agencies, including the Prevention Services Network Family Resource Center, Community Impact Programs Inc., the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services.
Other partners include the Kenosha Unified School District, Kenosha Achievement Center-Early Head Start, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc., Kenosha Human Development Services, Lutheran Social Services-Stop Child Abuse and Neglect, and Professional Services Group.
For more information, follow the “Turn the Town Blue Committee” on Facebook or call Erin Morey at 262-697-4584.
Services still available
The Prevention Services Network, which is a collaboration dedicated to strengthening families and helping to prevent child abuse and neglect, is still taking referrals to work with families on a voluntary basis and offering virtual parenting classes during the COVID-19 shutdown. For more information, call 262-697-4651.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.