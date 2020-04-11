Nominations sought for Strong Family Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kenosha County Turn the Town Blue Committee is seeking nominations for its annual Strong Family Awards.

Granted each year during April, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, the awards honor local families that demonstrate the qualities of the five protective factors that are the foundation of the Strengthening Families Approach.

These factors are: Parent resiliency, knowledge of parenting and child development, social and emotional competence of children, social connections, and concrete support in times of need.

The Strong Family Awards are typically presented at a Family Game Night, one of many events that the Turn the Town Blue Committee hosts each April. These events have all been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 emergency, but the committee still plans to present the awards in a Facebook Live event later this month.

Nominations will be accepted through April 23. An online submission form is available at https://forms.gle/HBWfFsv1Gaqw24MaA.

