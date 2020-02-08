Nominations sought for the 2020 Remarkable Older American Award

Nominations are being sought for the 2020 Remarkable Older American Award.
Nominees must meet Kenosha County residents, age 60 or older, with outstanding service to his/her community through military service, volunteerism, commitment to family and/or career achievements which have a made a substantial and positive impact.Individuals, organizations or businesses may nominate an individual for the award.
Prior award recipients are not eligible; however, previously nominated persons are eligible.
Nominations must be received by March 31.
Nominations should include information about why the nominee is deserving of the award, based on the criteria listed above.
Also required are the nominee’s full name and phone number, along with nominators name and phone number.
Nomination comments should be 300 words or less. Nomination forms are also available at the Kenosha County ADRC, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
The award will be given out at the Older Americans Celebration, Celebrating the History of Women’s Suffrage and the Future of Voting, on May 28.Questions may be directed to Ted McMahon of Hospice Alliance, 262-960-5169, or Paula Clark with the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6616.
Nominations should be submitted to:
Kenosha County Older Americans Month Planning Committee, c/o Ted McMahon, Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.Or email Ted.McMahon@hospicealliance.org